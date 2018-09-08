Who said what: World reacts as a disciplined Indian bowling attack pulls things back with six wickets in the final session

Kohli once again lost the toss after calling heads and England chose to bat first in Cook's farewell match at the Kennington Oval. England got a good start as their openers put up a 60-run partnership for the first wicket before Ravindra Jadeja got the wicket of Keyton Jennings.

After the first wicket, Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali steadied the innings with a 73-run partnership but the Indian bowlers were relentless in their efforts. The bowling unit stepped their game as they stuck to their lines in a disciplined manner. In the first two sessions, their efforts were visible only in the form of low run-rate.

The bowlers later reaped their rewards in the final session of the day. The collapse started with the wicket of Alastair Cook, the leading run-scorer of the match with 71 runs. The English captain Joe Root followed his senior teammate as he fell for a naught in the same over after facing three balls. The two-wicket Jasprit Bumrah overturned things in favor of India.

Later it was the experienced Ishant Sharma who did the job for India with three wickets in the final session. In the over following Bumrah two-wicket over, Ishant sent back the wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow for a duck.

Following the quick three wickets, Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes tried to steady the innings but all could add were 27 runs together. While Jadeja sent back Stokes, Ishant stuck gold in 83rd over with the wickets of half-centurion Moeen Ali and the new sensation in England cricket, Sam Curran.

As a result of India's disciplined bowling, England fell from 123/1 at tea to 198/7 at stumps and here's how the World reacted:

"I'm pleased I got a bit of a score, I'm disappointed I got out." Talking of the guard of honor, he added that: "It all happened so quickly, it was such a nice gesture, but you are just focussed on your innings. It just made me more determined."

Speaking about the collapse in the last session he said: "we don't know what a good score is until both sides have batted. But even at the end, the ball was still doing enough. Never judge a score until both sides have batted, and we still have three more wickets."

From 133/1 to 181/7....gotta love the way lIndian fast bowling has, time and again, brought the team right back into the game. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 7, 2018

Great 1st day for India 🇮🇳 well done @ImIshant @MdShami11 @Jaspritbumrah93 and great job jaddu @imjadeja absolutely brilliant.. keep up the good work guys 🔥 @BCCI vs @ECB_cricket 5th Test — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 7, 2018

England paid the price for batting too slowly. When wickets fell, as they inevitably have in this series, they hadn't scored enough — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 7, 2018

So many years of frustration and now joy at watching Ishant Sharma bowl — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 7, 2018

Eventually India's day. Dramatic post-tea session — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 7, 2018

This bowling display today has been outstanding ....... as good as it gets on a decent Batting pitch ....... the Batting on the other hand ....... #OnOn. #ENDvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 7, 2018

Just checking the test at the oval,so often you score at less than 3 runs an over you do more harm then good. You end up going nowhere. #ENGvIND — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) September 7, 2018

Why do I feel that Bumrah run up is a bit short? #ENGvIND — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) September 7, 2018

Across eight away Tests this year India’s pace attack has got better & better. From day one at Newlands where they wasted the new ball to here today where the new ball didn’t move extravagantly but they hung in & bowled with control before getting lavish old ball swing. #EngvInd — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) September 7, 2018

WTF? Sam Curran is OUT for a DUCK. Must be a dead rubber.#EngvInd — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 7, 2018

Hanuman Vihari getting a test match ahead of Karun Nair is perplexing. Karun must have been singularly unimpressive in the nets. Reminds me of 1986, where when Chetan Sharma was injured, Madan Lal who was playing League cricket was preferred to Prabhakar who was in the squad. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 7, 2018

England's third highest scorer of the day now Byes (kind of apt as it's a farewell Test) #ENGvIND — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) September 7, 2018

Joe Root is the first captain to win all tosses in a five-Test series since Mark Taylor against England in Ashes 1998/99.



Indian captains losing all tosses in a five-Test series:

Lala Amarnath vs WI, 1948/49

Kapil Dev vs WI, 1982/83

Virat Kohli vs Eng, 2018#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 7, 2018

Most Test appearances against India:

30 A COOK

29 R Ponting

28 C Lloyd/ Viv Richards/ Javed Miandad

27 J Anderson

25 S Chanderpaul#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 7, 2018

London specialist? With that drive, Alastair Cook passes 1'000 runs at The Oval. It's the second ground where he's completed the feat, the other being Lord's. #ENGvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) September 7, 2018

Just love this Ishant Sharma 2.0 .. T20 cricket shut its door and that’s possibly unleashed a beast in him.. we often offer extra respect to batsmen purely committed to the longest format, should be the same in his case too!! Der aaye durust aaye .. #EngvInd — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 7, 2018

The first fifty of the series by an opener has come after 30 completed inngs - the latest it has occured in any series till date.

The previous most was 28 inngs in WI tour of Aus in 1951/52 - in the 3rd inngs of the 4th Test. #ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 7, 2018

Thrice in the series he has been dismissed leg before to incoming deliveries this series. #ENGvIND https://t.co/T8QyZFFvIs — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 7, 2018

Moeen Ali has played 32 false shots; Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Jonny Bairstow, have faced 35 balls. #ENGvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) September 7, 2018

Ishant Sharma has McGrath-esque figures today. And what an effort. Quite an achievement that he has stood up to be the bowler we all as demanding fans thought he could be. #ENGvIND — Soham Sarkhel (@RightArmRubbish) September 7, 2018

Shikhar Dhawan living his best life down at Third Man before stumps. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/qAd1IlrUoc — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) September 7, 2018