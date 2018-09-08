Who said what: World reacts as a disciplined Indian bowling attack pulls things back with six wickets in the final session
Kohli once again lost the toss after calling heads and England chose to bat first in Cook's farewell match at the Kennington Oval. England got a good start as their openers put up a 60-run partnership for the first wicket before Ravindra Jadeja got the wicket of Keyton Jennings.
After the first wicket, Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali steadied the innings with a 73-run partnership but the Indian bowlers were relentless in their efforts. The bowling unit stepped their game as they stuck to their lines in a disciplined manner. In the first two sessions, their efforts were visible only in the form of low run-rate.
The bowlers later reaped their rewards in the final session of the day. The collapse started with the wicket of Alastair Cook, the leading run-scorer of the match with 71 runs. The English captain Joe Root followed his senior teammate as he fell for a naught in the same over after facing three balls. The two-wicket Jasprit Bumrah overturned things in favor of India.
Later it was the experienced Ishant Sharma who did the job for India with three wickets in the final session. In the over following Bumrah two-wicket over, Ishant sent back the wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow for a duck.
Following the quick three wickets, Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes tried to steady the innings but all could add were 27 runs together. While Jadeja sent back Stokes, Ishant stuck gold in 83rd over with the wickets of half-centurion Moeen Ali and the new sensation in England cricket, Sam Curran.
As a result of India's disciplined bowling, England fell from 123/1 at tea to 198/7 at stumps and here's how the World reacted:
Alastair Cook
"I'm pleased I got a bit of a score, I'm disappointed I got out." Talking of the guard of honor, he added that: "It all happened so quickly, it was such a nice gesture, but you are just focussed on your innings. It just made me more determined."
Speaking about the collapse in the last session he said: "we don't know what a good score is until both sides have batted. But even at the end, the ball was still doing enough. Never judge a score until both sides have batted, and we still have three more wickets."