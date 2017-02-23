Who said what: World reacts to India's performance on day 1 of the first Test against Australia

Umesh Yadav took four wickets on day 1

Honours were shared on day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia as the visitors ended the day with the scorecard reading 256/9. Mitchell Starc scored some crucial runs towards the end of the day that could be the difference between both the teams on a spinning track.

After choosing to bat, Australia batted cautiously in the first session as openers David Warner and Matt Renshaw saw through a tense 90 minutes that had R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja asking the visitors a lot of questions. As expected, the wicket started to assist the spinners from the second over of the day. Warner was castled by Umesh for 38 and along with Warner, Renshaw went into the dressing room due to a stomach bug.

Shaun Marsh didn’t last long as Jayant Yadav dismissed him soon after lunch. Skipper Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb tried to resurrect their innings before the Indian bowlers hit back. From 149/2, Aussies collapsed to 205/9 with Umesh Yadav being the wrecker-in-chief as he picked up three wickets in the third session adding to his tally of 1 wicket. The tenth wicket pair of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood showed some resistance and made that their side didn’t get dismissed on day 1.

They put on a 51-run partnership for the last wicket and took Australia to a respectable total of 256/9. Matt Renshaw top-scored for the visitors with a 68 while Starc remains unbeaten on 57. Umesh Yadav took 4 wickets while Ashwin and Jadeja took 2 apiece. Let us take a look at how the cricketers reacted to the day’s play.

Umesh Yadav:

I was practising with Anil Kumble and Sanjay Manjrekar about what my line and length should be in the practice sessions. The hard work that I have done in the last six months has been paying off now. That is very important on such wickets. I was trying to bowl very tight lines on this wicket and hope for the batsmen to make mistakes. I was trying to minimize the bad balls and the scoring opportunities. I knew if they go for their shots they would play the false stroke and I would be helped by the reverse to get wickets. When someone takes a catch like the one Saha took, it helps a bowler immensely. There are very few catches of this kind that are taken because the ball was moving very fast. Hats off to him to take that and he showed that he has the capability to take such catches.

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke

Very good captaincy from @imVkohli opening the bowling with @ashwinravi99 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) February 23, 2017

India are fighting back. Going to be tough for both teams in the 2nd innings on this pitch. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) February 23, 2017

Well played young man @MattRenshaw449 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) February 23, 2017

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma

#FlyingSaha is what we should call him, remember one he took against South Africa in Delhi #IndvAus #Ripper — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 23, 2017

Aussies’ tormenter VVS Laxman

Good luck Team India for the #IndvAus series — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 23, 2017

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami

Well bowled by Indian bowllers special umesh yadav — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) February 23, 2017

Wowwwww great catch poossssiii — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) February 23, 2017

Former Australian cricketers Dean Jones, Shane Warne and Damien Fleming

Great start from Aust here in Pune on an absolute dust bowl. Staggering how dry & crumbly this pitch is for the 1st ever test match here — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 23, 2017

My thoughts before a ball was bowled here in Pune. Very impressed with Renshaw. Ball is spinning like a top, tough for new batsmen to start https://t.co/IUeIhO8m1H — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 23, 2017

The major key to Batting on turning pitches is NOT to fight the spin. Instead, use it to create angles to score.. just adjust — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) February 23, 2017

Love a big Smith/Pete pship #AUSvIND — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) February 23, 2017

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan

I see Yorkshire are saving Australia yet again ..... #IndvAus #Renshaw — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 23, 2017

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn