Who Said What: World reacts as Joe Root is appointed as England's Test captain

The new Test captain of England

The England Cricket Board (ECB) have appointed their star batsman Joe Root as the captain of the Test team after Alastair Cook stepped down from the role on February 6. He was offered the role by the Director of Cricket in England, Andrew Strauss, and accepted it over the course of the weekend.

ECB confirmed the news after the Executive Board gave a formal consent to the same. It was also announced that all-rounder Ben Stokes will be Root’s deputy in the longer formats. Root’s first assignment as a captain will begin on July 6 at Lords as England take on South Africa in a four-match Test series. Eoin Morgan is expected to continue as England’s ODI captain.

This is how the cricket fraternity reacted to Joe Root’s appointment.

The Chairman of the ECB, Colin Graves: “The role of Test captain is an honour and a responsibility which he thoroughly deserves. Joe has maturity beyond his years and having seen him develop at Yorkshire over the last ten years I know his qualities well”.

Cricket commentator Alan Wilkins:

England's new captain is @root66 and vice-captain is Ben Stokes. The eighth Yorkshireman to captain the England Cricket team #cricbuzz — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) February 13, 2017

Former Indian women’s cricket team captain:

Gen next! Top batters in world are leading their respective nations in Test cricket. Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root https://t.co/PLN5dQqaAb — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) February 13, 2017

English Football legend Gary Lineker:

Congratulations and all the very best to @root66 the new Captain of England. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 13, 2017

Kevin Pietersen:

Wishing @root66 all the success in the world! Wonderful player & a lovely guy! — KP (@KP24) February 13, 2017

Stuart Broad:

This pic was after he scored a (rare) goal in but it works- Congrats Captain Root! #England pic.twitter.com/h4wmdk86c9 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) February 13, 2017

Neil Fairbrother:

Let's salute the new era!! Congrats to Captain @root66 and VC @benstokes38 , massively exciting times ahead!!!! pic.twitter.com/k67XndEOQ0 — Neil Fairbrother (@Harv366) February 13, 2017

Isa Guha:

All the best to @root66 on his new role as Test captain!! Exciting times :) — Isa Guha (@isaguha) February 13, 2017

Michael Vaughan:

England’s Barmy Army: