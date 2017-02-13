Who Said What: World reacts as Joe Root is appointed as England's Test captain
Joe Root replaces Alastair Cook as England's Test captain
The England Cricket Board (ECB) have appointed their star batsman Joe Root as the captain of the Test team after Alastair Cook stepped down from the role on February 6. He was offered the role by the Director of Cricket in England, Andrew Strauss, and accepted it over the course of the weekend.
ECB confirmed the news after the Executive Board gave a formal consent to the same. It was also announced that all-rounder Ben Stokes will be Root’s deputy in the longer formats. Root’s first assignment as a captain will begin on July 6 at Lords as England take on South Africa in a four-match Test series. Eoin Morgan is expected to continue as England’s ODI captain.
This is how the cricket fraternity reacted to Joe Root’s appointment.
The Chairman of the ECB, Colin Graves: “The role of Test captain is an honour and a responsibility which he thoroughly deserves. Joe has maturity beyond his years and having seen him develop at Yorkshire over the last ten years I know his qualities well”.
