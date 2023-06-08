“Who says off-spinner can’t play on a green pitch?” – Sourav Ganguly hails Nathan Lyon during WTC final, takes dig at India for leaving out R Ashwin

Sourav Ganguly hailed Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon for taking Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket during Day 2 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London on Thursday, June 8.

This came after Jadeja played straight into the hands of Steve Smith in the first slips during Lyon’s opening over of the one-off Test. The 35-year-old also ended a 71-run partnership between Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane (29*) for the fifth wicket.

Following the dismissal, the former India captain took an indirect dig at the Indian think tank for leaving out World No.1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin for the WTC final.

Speaking on-air for official broadcaster Star Sports, Ganguly said:

“Who says off-spinner can’t play on a green pitch? Left-handed batter [Ravindra Jadeja] and Nathan Lyon. He has more than 400 wickets in Test cricket. At this moment, he dismissed India’s best batter. [It had both] Turn and Bounce.”

The 50-year-old labeled Lyon an all-time great for being able to perform for Australia regardless of the conditions. He said:

“Remember, he doesn’t only take wickets in the sub-continent. He takes wickets in Australia as well. [Brilliant] Seam position, [there was] bounce, it drifted slightly as well. It’s not that the ball doesn’t grip when there is grass. For me, he is all-time great.”

Lyon has so far scalped 483 wickets in 121 Tests, including 117 scalps in 27 games against India. The right-arm spinner has scalped 238 wickets in 62 Tests in Australia.

“India missed a trick by not including a match-winner like R Ashwin” – Sourav Ganguly on Team India's decision for WTC final

Earlier on Day 1, Sourav Ganguly expressed his dissent after Ravichandran Ashwin was left out of India's playing XI for the WTC final. He told Star Sports:

“India missed a trick by not including a match-winner like R Ashwin. In hindsight, it seems he would have been a better call, as Jadeja isn’t getting the support from the other end. Jadeja is putting pressure from his end, but there is no one to choke the flow of runs from the other side.”

The development came despite the fact that Ashwin has taken 114 wickets in 22 Tests against Australia. In England, the 36-year-old has scalped 18 wickets in seven Tests.

As far as the match is concerned, India were 151/5 at stumps on Day 2, with Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat at the crease. All five Australian bowlers used shared one wicket apiece.

BCCI @BCCI



151/5 at the end of day's play and trail by 318 runs in the first innings.



Join us tomorrow for Day 3 action 🏻 🏻



Scorecard bit.ly/AUSvIND-2023-W… Stumps on Day 2 of the #WTC23 Final! #TeamIndia 151/5 at the end of day's play and trail by 318 runs in the first innings.Join us tomorrow for Day 3 actionScorecard Stumps on Day 2 of the #WTC23 Final!#TeamIndia 151/5 at the end of day's play and trail by 318 runs in the first innings. Join us tomorrow for Day 3 action 👍🏻👍🏻Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/AUSvIND-2023-W… https://t.co/dT7aOmDMWQ

Earlier on Day 2, Team India bundled out Australia for 469. Mohammed Siraj bagged four wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur shared two apiece. Ravindra Jadeja also returned with a solitary.

Click here to follow the WTC 2023 final scores.

Poll : 0 votes