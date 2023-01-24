Why David Warner is the perfect candidate to replace Rishabh Pant as DC skipper for IPL 2023

Rishabh Pant's unfortunate accident has not only impacted Indian cricket but also his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals.

Pant was involved in a car accident on December 30. While he is out of any mortal danger, the wicket-keeper batter is expected to be out of action for the majority of 2023.

Pant's absence is a massive blow to the Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant is likely to miss IPL 2023

DC's think tank trusted Pant with the captaincy role in the absence of Shreyas Iyer two seasons ago. He performed admirably well and was appointed as the new permanent skipper of the franchise.

Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting has always spoken highly of Pant and has shown immense faith in the southpaw's tactical acumen as well as his batting genius.

His unavailability will be a massive blow for the franchise as pointed out by coach Ponting:

"It was a horrifying time, a really scary time for everybody, let alone him. Anyone that knows him loves him – he’s a really infectious young guy that has the world at his feet. If he’s actually not physically fit enough to play, we’d still love to have him around. I want him to sit beside me in the dugout every day of the week."

With Iyer now a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' team, Pant's injury will mean that DC will have to find a new captain for this season's Indian Premier League tournament. Former SunRisers Hyderabad skipper and veteran T20 batter David Warner could be the perfect man to lead the team.

Why David Warner is an apt choice to lead DC in IPL 2023

DC have a well-balance squad when it comes to age. However, no one is perhaps better suited to the leadership role than David Warner, who carries experience, winning mentality and tactical knowledge to lead a T20 side.

The Australian has formerly led SRH, leading them to their maiden title in 2016. He scored a mammoth 848 runs at a strike rate of 150+ in that edition, showing that leadership roles brings out the best in him as a batter as well. He also led the Hyderabad-based franchise to the third spot on the table in the 2020 edition.

Warner will also be a good mentor for young players like Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan and Chetan Sakariya. Warner also has an emotional connection with DC, as he began his IPL stint with the Delhi-based outfit.

