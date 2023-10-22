Why is Hardik Pandya not playing today’s IND vs NZ match of 2023 World Cup?

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is unavailable for selection in the Men in Blue's 2023 World Cup encounter against New Zealand in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22, because of an injury to his left ankle.

During the clash against Bangladesh, Hardik tried to stop a straight drive from Liton Das off his own bowling with his right foot. However, he tripped and fell rather awkwardly on his left ankle, causing immediate discomfort.

He did receive medical attention on the field and tried to continue, but Hardik Pandya was unable to complete his over and take any further part in the game. The fact that the Men in Blue had to make a couple of changes to their playing XI, getting in Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami, showed just how crucial Hardik is to the team with the balance that he provides.

It was already announced on Friday that Hardik Pandya wouldn't travel to Dharamshala

Here's the statement that was released by BCCI on Friday about Hardik's availability:

"Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team."

The statement further read:

"He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England."

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.