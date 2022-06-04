3 reasons why MS Dhoni must serve India in a mentor's capacity

There is no doubt that MS Dhoni has one of the finest cricketing brains ever. Thanks to his sharp decision-making skills, coupled with the ability to stay calm in intense situations, the former Indian captain has won many accolades in his career.

Under him, India became the first team to lift all three premier ICC trophies - the T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup, and the Champions Trophy. Alongside that, Dhoni was also part of the Indian team that got to the top of the ODI and Test rankings.

While the stats prove his calibre as a captain, they don't speak much about the role he has played in the holistic development of the Indian team, making it formidable in world cricket.

Although it's been almost two years since he retired from international cricket, many feel he could still contribute to the team as a mentor. With that in mind, here are three reasons why MS Dhoni must serve India in a mentor's capacity.

#3. His leadership quality could benefit the team

Needless to say, MS Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in the history of cricket. There has been no format where the Jharkhand cricketer hasn't achieved success. While there have been many successful captains before him, no one has made decision-making look as easy on the field.

Thanks to his ability to stay calm even in situations on the field where most would falter, the former Indian captain has helped his team achieve the impossible. One such instance would be the must-win game against Bangladesh at the 2016 T20 World Cup.

With Bangladesh needing two runs to win from three balls, many considered the match to be over for the Men in Blue. But MS Dhoni's cool-headedness made sure that India were able to defend the total and win the match by one run.

ICC @ICC #OnThisDay in 2016, MS Dhoni broke thousands of Bangladeshi hearts. #OnThisDay in 2016, MS Dhoni broke thousands of Bangladeshi hearts. https://t.co/fZbnO3mAWG

Given Dhoni's ability to read the game well, his valuable insights from the dugout could help the side immensely and guide them out of pressure situations.

#2. Working closely with Rishabh Pant on wicketkeeping

Rishabh Pant replaced MS Dhoni as India's first-choice wicketkeeper following the latter's retirement in 2020. But he hasn't been as influential as the former Indian captain, especially with his glove work.

With 444 dismissals to his name, the former Indian skipper is easily one of the most successful wicketkeepers in the history of the gentlemen's game. One of the biggest assets of the 40-year-old has been his inputs from behind the stumps.

As mentioned already, MS Dhoni is excellent at understanding the game and has often assisted the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal with their line and length.

The same, however, can't be said for Pant. While he has impressed many with his performances of late, former cricketers like Syed Kirmani have expressed their concerns regarding his wickeeping quality.

Like the T20 World Cup last year, the mentorship role will provide Dhoni with the opportunity to work closely with Pant and help him fine-tune his glovework. Additionally, it will allow him to influence the Delhi cricketer's reading of the game and help the youngster assist the bowlers with their line and length.

#1. MS Dhoni's presence in the dressing room

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns MS Dhoni talking with the youngsters of Mumbai Indians. MS Dhoni talking with the youngsters of Mumbai Indians. https://t.co/Wdsi8PYIBV

No doubt, having MS Dhoni in the dressing room will boost the morale of the players to a great extent. This is especially the case for youngsters, many of whom are yet to get a fair taste of international cricket.

With the T20 World Cup round the corner and the 50-over World Cup following that next year, many young guns will benefit from having the wicketkeeper-batter around.

Additionally, most of the senior pros in the team have made their debuts under the former Indian skipper and hold him in high regard. Thus, considering the equation MS Dhoni shares with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, a conflict of opinion in the dressing room is unlikely to happen.

