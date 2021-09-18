MS Dhoni has always been the kind of a person who is easily approachable and also a perfect troubleshooter for youngsters: Virender Sehwag

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was delighted that MS Dhoni accepted the mentor role for Team India ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

After the announcement of the Indian World Cup squad, BCCI secretary Jay Shah revealed that legendary skipper MS Dhoni would be part of the support staff and mentor the Virat Kohli-led side in the mega tournament in the UAE.

Fans and former cricketers have welcomed the BCCI's move. Virender Sehwag also gave his approval and asserted that the players would gain immensely by picking Dhoni's brain.

Speaking to PTI, Virender Sehwag gave his views about Dhoni's comeback into the Indian cricket team in a brand new role and said:

"I am very happy that MS accepted the offer to be the team mentor for the T20 World Cup. I know many people want MS to make a comeback into the mainstream of Indian cricket and being roped in as the mentor is the best thing that could have happened. As a keeper, MS was exceptional with his understanding of field placements and this is something that will help the bowling unit in this World Cup."

Sehwag added:

"There are always players in any international side, who are shy and do hesitate to go up to their skipper and strike up a cricketing conversation. MS has always been that kind of a person who is easily approachable and also a perfect troubleshooter for youngsters."

I will not be surprised if there are some changes in the T20 World Cup: Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag also opined that as the IPL is restarting at the same venue, we might see some changes in the Indian World Cup squad announced earlier. Speaking about the chances of fringe players making the WC squad, Sehwag said:

"We have around seven matches minimum left for the teams. That means you still have a platform to perform and those who are on the fringes could still impress the Indian selectors who will be watching the tournament closely. Since ICC allows a window to change teams, I will not be surprised if there are some changes in the original squad."

Also Read

The second half of IPL will commence on September 19 with a contest between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Players like Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and Yuzvendra Chahal, who missed out on World Cup berths, will be hoping to perform well in the IPL and send a strong message to the selectors.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar