Why is Rohit Sharma not playing today?

The Indian cricket team took the field, sans Rohit Sharma, at the MCG to battle Australia in the second Test match on Saturday. Ajinkya Rahane captained the visitors in Virat Kohli's absence.

The new skipper made four changes to his playing XI. Kohli and the injured Mohammed Shami were unavailable. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha lost their spots because of a disappointing performance in the pink-ball Test match.

Ravindra Jadeja took Kohli's place while Rishabh Pant replaced Saha. The team management handed Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill their maiden Test caps as replacements for Shaw and Shami.

A few fans were perplexed as to why the Indian cricket team did not include Rohit Sharma in the playing XI, although he was in Australia.

Unfortunately, because of the strict quarantine rules Down Under, Rohit Sharma was not available for selection. The Indian cricket team opener reached Sydney on December 16. He has to isolate himself for 14 days to join the bio-bubble.

Rohit Sharma's quarantine period will end on December 30 and thus, the management had no other option but to name a new opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Gill.

Will Rohit Sharma play the third and fourth Tests against Australia?

Rohit Sharma will likely join the Indian squad on December 31. The third Test between India and Australia will begin on January 7. Hence, Sharma could receive a place in the match squad for the final two Test matches.

Rohit was in excellent touch during the home season last year. He cemented his spot as India's Test opener, however, the selectors did not name him in the Australian tour's squad because of his injury issues.

Sharma has recovered now and will join the team soon. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the final two games of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.