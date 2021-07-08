3 reasons why Shreyas Iyer is vital for India’s T20 World Cup plans

Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer is expected to be back on the field for the rescheduled IPL in September following a long haul due to injury. The 26-year-old who injured his shoulder during the first ODI against England at home, has been out of cricket since March 2021.

Iyer’s return from injury will be a massive boost for Indian fans hoping to see the talismanic batsman in action for the T20 World Cup this year.

Why Shreyas Iyer is vital for India at the T20 World Cup

Shreyas Iyer’s recovery just in time before the T20 World Cup presents a good headache for the selectors. With plenty of batting potential at disposal, team India will likely want to go in with a settled combination capable of lifting the coveted trophy.

Iyer’s match winning contributions for India and experience of playing under pressure situations will hold him in good stead despite missing competitive cricket for a while.

In this article, we look at three reasons why Shreyas Iyer is a vital cog for India for the T20 World Cup

#3. Provides solidity to the middle order

Shreyas Iyer will be looking to play his first ever T20 World Cup for India

Shreyas Iyer's comeback into the Indian team will provide massive solidity to the batting lineup. Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer form a potent middle-order combination capable of dominating any bowling lineup on their day.

A brilliant fifty from Suryakumar Yadav and crucial knocks from Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer help India post 185/8 in the fourth T20I.



Can England chase this down?#INDvENG ➡️ https://t.co/rqFjwUKgNG pic.twitter.com/c53LcsrOiE — ICC (@ICC) March 18, 2021

The Mumbai batsman has a range of shots in his repository and his classic off drives and flicks make him a lethal batsman.

The Delhi Capitals batter was the second highest run-getter for India in the T20I series against England, scoring 121 runs at an average of 40.

#2. Flexibility to mix caution with aggression

Iyer will be eager to don the blues for India once again

Shreyas Iyer is among the few Indian batsmen possessing the ability to anchor the innings while also scoring at a brisk rate.

In the very first T20I against England earlier in March, Iyer played a key role in resurrecting the Indian innings with wickets falling all around him. The right-hander compiled a well calculated 67 off 48 balls, single-handedly taking India to a respectable score of 124.

Shreyas Iyer’s calm demeanor in crunch situations makes him a great asset to have for the world event.

#1. Allows Virat Kohli an option to open the innings

Shreyas Iyer gives Virat Kohli an option to open the innings

Shreyas Iyer’s inclusion resolves India’s opening combination worries.

With Suryakumar Yadav playing some handy knocks at number 3 against England, Iyer slotting in at number four allows India to play the deadly Rohit-Kohli combination at the top followed by Pant, Hardik and Jadeja as the power hitters at numbers 5,6 and 7 respectively. The composition gives India a great balance and the best chance of putting up big totals and chasing tall scores.

Team management will be eager to get fit, firing Shreyas Iyer back into the fold to help India win their second T20 World Cup.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar