Why this murky drama when Ravi Shastri was the clear-cut choice?

Virat Kohli finally got his man without further ado and hope they do the tango to perfection.

The CAC finally ended all drama surrounding the appointment of India’s new coach – appointing Ravi Shastri as Anil Kumble’s successor

No one belied skipper Virat Kohli’s expectations and the superstar of Indian cricket finally got his man. The script went according to the screenplay and a minor hiccup towards the end, mainly caused by ‘villain’ Sourav Ganguly, wasn’t effective enough to stall a happy ending.

Was Ganguly the real villain or did he force himself into the script to enact a drama which looked murky from the get-go? If he was unhappy with Ravi Shastri, who once again appeared for the interview via Skype, why didn’t he express it soon after the one-on-one took place?

Ganguly’s view of consulting Kohli before the announcement also raised questions. The view also sparked speculations about Virender Sehwag or Tom Moody getting an upper hand over Shastri. Parallels were drawn with the scenario when Anil Kumble had pipped the then Team Director a year ago.

This time the Cricket Affairs Committee (CAC) troika had only two to come to a conclusion and it was obvious that one of them, Sachin Tendulkar, favoured Shastri. In fact, it was Tendulkar who had asked Mumbai’s former all-rounder to apply after BCCI extended the deadline.

And with VVS Laxman staying neutral due to Moody’s candidature, Ganguly and Tendulkar had to deliberate and decide.

However, Ganguly finally had to accept the captain’s script, though at the same time having his say accepted by the BCCI in the form of Zaheer Khan (bowling coach) and Rahul Dravid (batting consultant – overseas).

And that’s how BCCI broke the suspense late Tuesday after initially saying whatever doing rounds in the media on Shastri’s appointment was wrong.

Dravid is vital

After serving as the coach of the Indian U19 team, Dravid has a job with the national side

Kohli & Co. may welcome the experienced Rahul Dravid as he is vital for future assignments. On the contrary, the newly appointed head coach and the players (mostly bowlers) may not fully accept Zaheer in place of the long-term bowling coach Bharat Arun.

This despite Zaheer acting as an efficient self-imposed consultant at many situations – be it while playing for the country, be it while leading the Delhi Daredevils or be it while commentating during tours.

Unlike Arun, Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, however, holds on to his post despite Dravid coming in for overseas series.

Dravid has the credentials of being the best performer as batsman overseas and also holds the record of winning the 2007 series in England as captain. If it is said that by appointing Dravid, Ganguly has put a check on Shastri, there could be hardly any voice to dispute. In comparison, Dravid has more experience in coaching than the ‘commentator’ head coach and has proven many-a-time by unearthing talents.

More than the experienced batters of Team India, Dravid’s presence will certainly benefit the younger batsmen, who are vital on road to the 2019 World Cup.

There could be jitters too for some ‘seniors’ especially after Dravid had called for re-thinking on old warhorses like M.S. Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. Only time will tell, whether the former Karnataka star will be able to cast his influence on the head coach, skipper and the selectors.

Dravid’s ability to cope with the added responsibility to his already existing job as under-19 coach and India A mentor is also an issue that needs clarity. Can he manage if the assignments of each teams clash or will BCCI try to rope in names like W.V.Raman (this name already in news) and others to manage the younger sides in Dravid’s absence?

Time will definitely provide the answer.

It takes two to tango

Virat Kohli finally has his man

Nevertheless, it is kudos to Ganguly that he has brought balance to the coaching panel by appointing Zaheer and Dravid, though it is unlikely that Shastri will stop asking for his own men. With Kohli by his side, Shastri is in a strong position to dictate terms and if the team’s performance graph improves further, the two will emerge stronger in the corridors of Indian cricket.

The only hope now is that no more mud-slinging is reported in the days to come. Remember, the 2016 episode when Kumble became the coach much to the disappointment of Shastri. What followed was an ugly spat, which is still fresh in many-a-mind.

However, it is evident that the Bengal prince is not happy with what has happened after the interview, especially the way in which the names were revealed by the BCCI.

There is also curiosity among the Twiterrati on what will emanate from Virender Sehwag’s handle. Sehwag missed the bus like Shastri did the last time and he was the only candidate to have appeared in person for the interview.

Either way, be it the CAC or the BCCI every aspect of selection had been shady until the end. A clear-cut choice was made even before the ‘formal’ interview and there needs a lot of explanation to be done with reference to the selection process.

All said and done, it takes two to tango. Hope the tango is done to perfection by the duo (Kohli and Shastri) until at least the 2019 World Cup.

