5 biggest losses for India under Ravi Shastri’s tenure as the Team Director

Recalling the lows from Ravi Shastri's two years tenure as the Team India director.

by Umaima Saeed Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jul 2017, 15:34 IST

Ravi Shastri will coach India until the 2019 World Cup

After much anticipation and speculation, Ravi Shastri on Tuesday was appointed as the head coach of the Indian cricket team until the 2019 ICC World Cup to be held in England. However, this is not the first time that Shastri has been at the helm of the Indian cricket team.

The 55-year-old served as the Director of the team from 2014-16 before Anil Kumble was appointed as the head coach. Shastri brings along with him a wealth of experience, both as a cricketer and a coach, and his first major assignment will be the tour to Sri Lanka scheduled for the end of July.

Also, Zaheer Khan was appointed as the bowling coach of Team India and Rahul Dravid as the batting consultant for overseas tours. As Shastri prepares himself for the new challenge ahead, let us take a look at the lows of his tenure as the team director.

#1 2015 World Cup semi-final

India’s unbeaten streak in the 2015 World Cup was ended by Australia

Hopes were high from the team that vowed to not give back the trophy from the 2011 ODI World Cup in the 2015 edition. India looked as one of the hot favourites for the title; they remained unbeaten in the tournament until the semi-final against the mighty Australians, also the hosts of the tournament.

The home side knocked India out of the tournament with a 95-run win at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Batting first, the hosts put up 328 on the board, and in reply, India were bundled out for 233 in 46.5 overs. Apart from MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan, nobody could muster runs in the chase and India had to return home without reclaiming the trophy they had won after 28 years at the Wankhede in 2011.