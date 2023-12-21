WI vs ENG 2023: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba pitch history and T20I records

The fifth T20I of the series between West Indies and England will take place tonight (December 21) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. It is the decider of the five-match series. The two teams have each won a couple of games. It will be interesting to see which team lifts the trophy in Tarouba tonight.

Home team West Indies started the series with victories in the first two T20Is in Barbados and Grenada. England bounced back by winning the next two games in Grenada and Trinidad. The series decider is scheduled to begin at 4:00 pm local time (1:30 am IST on December 22).

Before the fifth T20I starts, here's a look at the pitch history and T20I records of Brian Lara Stadium.

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba T20I records and stats

Tarouba has hosted only three T20Is so far, with the team batting first winning on all three occasions. The pitch on this ground is a batting paradise. Bowlers are likely to have a nightmarish outing tonight.

The average first-innings score in T20Is hosted by Tarouba is 202. Here's a list of some vital stats that fans should know before the venue hosts tonight's game:

T20I Matches played: 3

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 267/3 - England vs. West Indies, 2023

Lowest team total: 122/8 - West Indies vs. India, 2022

Average Run Rate: 9.22

Highest individual score: 119 - Phil Salt (ENG) vs. West Indies, 2023

Best bowling figures: 3/37 - Reece Topley (ENG) vs. West Indies, 2023

Average first innings score: 202

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba pitch report

The pitch report for the fifth T20I between England and West Indies will be broadcast live before the toss. Both Jos Buttler and Rovman Powell wanted to field first after winning the toss in the last T20I on this ground.

As per the comments made by the two captains, the surface looked quite decent. It turned out to be a heaven for batters as more than 450 runs were scored in just 35.3 overs.

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba last T20I match

England squashed West Indies by 75 runs in the previous T20I hosted by Tarouba on December 19. Rovman Powell asked the visitors to bat first after winning the toss. Phil Salt's magnificent century guided England to an incredible total of 267/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing 268 for a win, West Indies lost all their wickets for 192 runs in 15.3 overs. Andre Russell scored a whirlwind half-ton for the home side, but his efforts ended in a losing cause.

Thirteen wickets fell in 35.3 overs, with fast bowlers taking eight of them. A total of 33 sixes were smashed by the batters of England and West Indies.

Brief Scores: England 267/3 (Phil Salt 119, Akeal Hossein 1/36) beat West Indies 192 (Andre Russell 51, Reece Topley 3/37) by 75 runs.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.