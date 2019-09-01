×
WI vs IND 2019, 2nd Test: Hanuma Vihari dedicates his maiden Test ton to his late father

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
01 Sep 2019, 18:11 IST

Hanuma Vihari recorded his first-ever Test ton yesterday
Hanuma Vihari recorded his first-ever Test ton yesterday

What's the story?

India’s 25-year-old Test batsman Hanuma Vihari played his best Test innings to date in the ongoing 2nd Test match against West Indies. After the innings, Vihari has stated that he would like to dedicate his maiden Test ton to his late father, and further added that he hopes he would be proud of him. Vihari dominated the West Indies bowling line-up by playing a brilliant inning of 111 runs which included 16 fours.

The background

India are playing a 2 match Test series in the West Indies and Virat Kohli’s men have been dominating proceedings. The Indian team had scored 416 runs in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test. Middle-order batsman Vihari was unbeaten on 42 runs when the first day ended. He then continued his fine form on Day 2 to complete his century. Ishant Sharma also scored his maiden test half-century while batting with Vihari.

The heart of the matter

Hanuma Vihari after his mind-blowing inning stated to the reporters that he dedicates this century to his late father. He said that -

"My dad passed away when I was 12 and ever since I had decided that when I play international cricket I want to dedicate my first 100 to him. Today is a very emotional day and I hope he is proud wherever he is."

Also, Vihari heaped praise on Ishant Sharma saying that he played like a proper batsman in the middle.

What's next?

Hanuma Vihari should have gained a huge amount of confidence from this inning and he has likely sealed his place in the Indian Test team with this knock. It would be interesting to see how he performs in the 2nd innings of this Test match against West Indies in case he gets a chance to bat again.

Tags:
India vs West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ishant Sharma Hanuma Vihari
