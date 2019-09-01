×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WI vs IND 2019, 2nd Test: Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah's hat-trick blows away the Windies

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
413   //    01 Sep 2019, 12:25 IST

Jasprit Bumrah took 6 wickets in his 9.1 overs spell
Jasprit Bumrah took 6 wickets in his 9.1 overs spell

Prior to the commencement of the 2nd Test match at Sabina Park, the fans and the pundits expected the spinners to dominate this match because of the condition of the pitch. And when West Indies' debuting off-spinner, Rahkeem Cornwall dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara early, it seemed like India missed a trick by not picking Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI.

Little did the fans know that the best fast bowler of the Indian team would blow away the home side with 6 wickets in the space of just 55 deliveries.

After Hanuma Vihari's hundred and half centuries from Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma, the Windies batsmen faced an uphill task of scoring 416 runs in their innings before building a lead.

The opening pair of Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell started the innings slowly. They stayed together for 6.4 overs, adding 9 runs to the team's total before Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Campbell.

In his following over, Bumrah got the better of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase off successive deliveries to record his first-ever Test hat-trick. This made him the only 2nd Indian fast bowler to achieve a Test match hat-trick.

But, the Ahmedabad-based pacer did not stop here, he sent Kraigg Brathwaite back to the pavilion in the 13th over. Mohammad Shami took care of Shimron Hetmyer who tried to launch a counterattack against the Indian team and eventually, Bumrah wrapped up Day 2 with the wicket of Jason Holder.

With 3 West Indies wickets still remaining, no one knows what's going to happen when the tail-enders get exposed to Bumrah's lightning pace on Day 3.

The 6-wicket haul of Jasprit Bumrah has earned him praise from all the corners of the cricketing world and here's how Twitter reacted to this phenomenal performance...


Advertisement
Tags:
India vs West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Darren Bravo Jasprit Bumrah Twiter reactions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in West Indies 2019
1st T20I | Sat, 03 Aug
WI 95/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 98/6 (17.2 ov)
India won by 4 wickets
WI VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 04 Aug
IND 167/5 (20.0 ov)
WI 98/4 (15.3 ov)
India won by 22 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS WI live score
3rd T20I | Tue, 06 Aug
WI 146/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 150/3 (19.1 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
WI VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 08 Aug
WI 54/1 (13.0 ov)
IND
No Result
WI VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sun, 11 Aug
IND 279/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 210/10 (42.0 ov)
India won by 59 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS WI live score
3rd ODI | Wed, 14 Aug
WI 240/7 (35.0 ov)
IND 256/4 (32.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets (DLS Method)
WI VS IND live score
1st Test | Thu, 22 Aug
IND 297/10 & 343/7
WI 222/10 & 100/10
India won by 318 runs
IND VS WI live score
2nd Test | 08:00 PM
IND 416/10
WI 87/7 (33.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: West Indies trail India by 329 runs with 3 wickets remaining
IND VS WI live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Australia in England 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us