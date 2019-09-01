WI vs IND 2019, 2nd Test: Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah's hat-trick blows away the Windies
Prior to the commencement of the 2nd Test match at Sabina Park, the fans and the pundits expected the spinners to dominate this match because of the condition of the pitch. And when West Indies' debuting off-spinner, Rahkeem Cornwall dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara early, it seemed like India missed a trick by not picking Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI.
Little did the fans know that the best fast bowler of the Indian team would blow away the home side with 6 wickets in the space of just 55 deliveries.
After Hanuma Vihari's hundred and half centuries from Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma, the Windies batsmen faced an uphill task of scoring 416 runs in their innings before building a lead.
The opening pair of Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell started the innings slowly. They stayed together for 6.4 overs, adding 9 runs to the team's total before Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Campbell.
In his following over, Bumrah got the better of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase off successive deliveries to record his first-ever Test hat-trick. This made him the only 2nd Indian fast bowler to achieve a Test match hat-trick.
But, the Ahmedabad-based pacer did not stop here, he sent Kraigg Brathwaite back to the pavilion in the 13th over. Mohammad Shami took care of Shimron Hetmyer who tried to launch a counterattack against the Indian team and eventually, Bumrah wrapped up Day 2 with the wicket of Jason Holder.
With 3 West Indies wickets still remaining, no one knows what's going to happen when the tail-enders get exposed to Bumrah's lightning pace on Day 3.
The 6-wicket haul of Jasprit Bumrah has earned him praise from all the corners of the cricketing world and here's how Twitter reacted to this phenomenal performance...