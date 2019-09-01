WI vs IND 2019, 2nd Test: Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah's hat-trick blows away the Windies

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 413 // 01 Sep 2019, 12:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jasprit Bumrah took 6 wickets in his 9.1 overs spell

Prior to the commencement of the 2nd Test match at Sabina Park, the fans and the pundits expected the spinners to dominate this match because of the condition of the pitch. And when West Indies' debuting off-spinner, Rahkeem Cornwall dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara early, it seemed like India missed a trick by not picking Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI.

Little did the fans know that the best fast bowler of the Indian team would blow away the home side with 6 wickets in the space of just 55 deliveries.

After Hanuma Vihari's hundred and half centuries from Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma, the Windies batsmen faced an uphill task of scoring 416 runs in their innings before building a lead.

The opening pair of Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell started the innings slowly. They stayed together for 6.4 overs, adding 9 runs to the team's total before Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Campbell.

In his following over, Bumrah got the better of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase off successive deliveries to record his first-ever Test hat-trick. This made him the only 2nd Indian fast bowler to achieve a Test match hat-trick.

But, the Ahmedabad-based pacer did not stop here, he sent Kraigg Brathwaite back to the pavilion in the 13th over. Mohammad Shami took care of Shimron Hetmyer who tried to launch a counterattack against the Indian team and eventually, Bumrah wrapped up Day 2 with the wicket of Jason Holder.

With 3 West Indies wickets still remaining, no one knows what's going to happen when the tail-enders get exposed to Bumrah's lightning pace on Day 3.

The 6-wicket haul of Jasprit Bumrah has earned him praise from all the corners of the cricketing world and here's how Twitter reacted to this phenomenal performance...

A day I won’t forget 💥🇮🇳🦁 pic.twitter.com/MnAfCoh20T — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 1, 2019

Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah is a once in a lifetime talent. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) August 31, 2019

Sensational @Jaspritbumrah93 well done on your great spell.. welcome in the hattrick club 🏏🇮🇳🤗❤️ so so so proud of you. Keep it going brother pic.twitter.com/9iS4VZ1Rdc — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 1, 2019

What a bowler Jasprit Bumrah is 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TDAeoBxgnl — ICC (@ICC) August 31, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah is the first Indian bowler in Test history to take five-wicket hauls in Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies.



And he does it on just his first tours to this countries and he's played only 11 Tests yet! #WIvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 25, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah now has six 5-wicket haul in international cricket



Kandy (ODI)

Johannesburg

Nottingham

Melbourne

Antigua

Jamaica



Everything came outside India! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 1, 2019

Now a hat-trick! Bumrah is bowling at another level. Taking wickets for fun. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 31, 2019

Indian team management/selectors must be lauded for managing Bumrah’s workload. Playing only the matches that really matter to his team, for it’s imperative that he’s bowing full steam always. And is injury free. #WIvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 1, 2019

Bumrah is playing his 12th Test. None ave been at home. He’s:



- Won India a Test at Wanderers

- Averaged 17 in Aus

- Helped win a Test in Nottingham

- Has a five-for in all four countries he’s played in

- Now has a hat-trick



There’s just no more exciting player in the game. — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) August 31, 2019

Test hat-trick for Jasprit Bumrah , a very special bowler. India very lucky to have found him and what a champion he proves to be everytime.

Greatest find in the last 7-8 years. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 31, 2019

The Carribean islands have seen so many fast bowling greats dish out their fury, and this performance from @Jaspritbumrah93 would have made each of those greats extremely happy. Wow just wow. #WIvIND — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) September 1, 2019

Bumrah's Last 12 Overs In Test Cricket



0 0 1 W 0 0

1 1 1 0 W 0

0 0 0 0 0 0

2 0 W 0 0 0

1 0 0 0 0 0

W 0 0 0 1L 0

0 1L 0 0 0 0

0 W 0 0 0 0

0 0 0 0 0 0

0 0 0 0 0 2

0 0 0 W 1 0

0 W W W 1 0



12 Overs

11 Runs

9 Wickets#WIvIND — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) August 31, 2019