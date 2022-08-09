WI vs IND 2022: Top 3 batting performances from the five-match T20I series 

India continued their terrific T20I form as they thrashed West Indies away from home in the five-match T20I series.

The Men in Blue won their last encounter in Florida on August 7 convincingly and wrapped up the series 4-1 in their favor. They even thwarted the Windies by a score of 2-1 in a three-match one-day series last month.

India have been a force to be reckoned with in T20Is, especially this year. They have now won 16 of their 21 T20I fixtures in 2022. The Rohit Sharma-led unit streamrolled past a listless West Indian side who had little to offer against India.

Over the course of the five-match series, there were numerous instances when individuals stepped up and put their side ahead in the game with their striking showings.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three batting performances from the recently-concluded T20I series between West Indies and India.

#3 Shreyas Iyer - 64 off 40 in the fifth T20I

Shreyas Iyer had a fantastic opportunity to establish himself in the Indian team during the T20I series against the West Indies. However, Iyer scored only 34 runs in the first three games before being dropped for the fourth T20I, as things didn't work out as expected.

Iyer received another chance during the fifth match when players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rishabh Pant chose to sit out. The 27-year-old capitalized on the opportunity and aced his first innings as an opener for India by smashing a magnificent 40-ball 64.

The Mumbai-born lad was equally good against both pace and spin and played some free-flowing strokes. Iyer hit as many as eight boundaries and a couple of sixes to register his 11th T20I fifty. He was the top-scorer for India and propelled them to 188 in 20 overs. India eventually won the match comfortably, skittling West Indies out for 100 runs.

#2 Brandon King - 68 off 52 in the second T20I

West Indian opener Brandon King starred with the bat during his nation's only victory in the series. He was the best batter on display during the second T20I at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

When Obed McCoy (6 for 17) went on a rampage against the Indian batters, the hosts were tasked with a target of 139 runs in the second innings. From the onset, King looked dangerous as he smashed the very first delivery off Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the boundary. The right-hander didn't let any Indian bowlers settle and clobbered eight fours and two sixes en route to his 52-ball 68.

The batter also tackled the two Indian spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin aptly. By the time King got out, West Indies needed just 30 runs off last the 27 balls. In the end, Devon Thomas' 31* took the hosts over the line in the last over. Had King remained unbeaten at one end, the match could've been over with two or more overs to spare.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav - 76 off 44 in the third T20I

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Well played, Suryakumar Yadav. End of a terrific terrific knock in the chase - 76 runs from 44 balls including 8 fours and 4 sixes - Man for India today. Well played, Suryakumar Yadav. End of a terrific terrific knock in the chase - 76 runs from 44 balls including 8 fours and 4 sixes - Man for India today. https://t.co/WmfEJJIRJb

The Indian team experimented with Suryakumar Yadav's batting position and used him as an opener throughout the fixtures. While he didn't have much of an impact in the first two games, the flamboyant batter was at his best in the third T20I in St. Kitts.

While chasing a score of 165 in the second innings, Suryakumar played a sumptuous knock of 76 runs off 44 balls. He made batting look extremely easy on the track, which deteriorated as the game progressed. While playing his typically unusual shots, the right-hander left no room for error for the Caribbean bowlers.

He scored all around the park and showcased his wide range of shots, clobbering eight boundaries and as many as four flavourful sixes. India were already well on the verge of another convincing victory when Suryakumar was holed out on the boundary in the 15th over. The 31-year old was adjudged as the Player of the Match to help India win the game with an over to spare.

Honorable mentions:

1. Dinesh Karthik's 41* off 19 in the 1st T20I

2. Kyle Mayers' 73 off 50 in the 3rd T20I

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit