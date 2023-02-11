WI-W vs ENG-W, AUS-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Boland Park, Paarl Pitch history and T20 Women's World Cup records

Paarl's Boland Park will play host to the second day of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Two matches will take place today (February 11) in Paarl. Former champions West Indies Women will take on England Women, followed by a clash between Trans-Tasman rivals Australia Women and New Zealand Women.

Both West Indies Women and England Women have competed in T20Is at this venue in the past. England Women beat South Africa Women by 15 runs in a T20I at Boland Park in 2016, while West Indies Women won two T20Is against South Africa Women here in 2009.

Australia Women and New Zealand Women will play their first matches on this ground. Before the matches begin, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous women's T20I games hosted by the venue.

Boland Park, Paarl T20I Records & stats

T20 matches played: 3

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 74 - Sarah Taylor (ENG-W) vs. SA-W, 2016.

Best bowling figures: 3/7 - Shemaine Campbelle (WI-W) vs. SA-W, 2009.

Highest team score: 147/7 - ENG-W vs. SA-W, 2016.

Lowest team score: 93/8 - SA-W vs. WI-W, 2009.

Average first-innings score: 113

Boland Park Pitch Report

The pitch looked good for batting in the previous women's T20I match played in Paarl as both South Africa Women and England Women scored more than 130 runs. Recently, the venue hosted T20 matches during SA20 and the spinners had a good time in the middle.

Boland Park, Paarl last Women's T20I match

The last women's T20I on this ground took place on February 17, 2016. England Women beat South Africa Women by 15 runs in that match. A half-century from Sarah Taylor guided the visitors to a 147-run total in the first innings. In reply, South Africa Women managed 132/6 in their 20 overs.

Not a single six was hit in that T20I game. A total of 13 wickets fell, with pace bowlers picking up 12 of them.

