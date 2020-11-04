Women's IPL 2020, Supernovas vs Velocity: Preview, Probable XI, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The Women's T20 Challenge is all set to take center stage as the third edition of the tournament will commence later today, with the Supernovas taking on Velocity in the inaugural game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The tournament provides fans of the game with an opportunity to witness the immense talent and skill of the best female players in the country, along with international stars.

Women's IPL 2020: Supernovas vs Velocity, Match Details

Date: 4th November 2020 (Wednesday)

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Women's IPL 2020: Supernovas vs Velocity, Weather Forecast

The weather conditions are expected to be relatively hot throughout the day. However, we might expect the temperature to drop down a little in the evening.

Women's IPL 2020: Supernovas vs Velocity, Pitch Report

The first phase of the IPL witnessed scores of over 200 at this very ground. However, with the wickets slowing down and the dew factor playing a major role, any score around 140 -150 would be ideal for the team batting first.

With the ground dimensions relatively smaller as compared to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, it is certainly an advantage for the batters.

Women's IPL 2020: Supernovas vs Velocity, Predicted XI

Supernovas:

With quality spinners in the bowling department, Supernovas will be heavily reliant on them to take advantage of the slow wickets.

Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will hold the key for the defending champions as far as their batting unit is concerned.

The team is full of players with international experience, which means we might see youngsters Ayushi Soni and Muskan Malik miss out in the playing XI for this game.

Anuja Patil and Pooja Vastrakar have been out of the Indian team for some time now and will have to wait a little longer before they play a part in this league.

Supernovas Predicted XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Shashikala Sriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Ayabonga Khaka.

Velocity:

Velocity has the most explosive opening combination in Shafali Verma and Danielle Wyatt. Two of the most powerful strikers of the cricket ball need to try and take advantage of the field restrictions in the first six overs.

The team, however, lacks depth in the middle order and will be looking to strengthen their batting department with the inclusion of young all-rounder, Devika Vaidya.

Velocity Predicted XI: Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma, Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam.

Women's IPL 2020: Supernovas vs Velocity, Match Prediction

The Supernovas have a well-balanced side with a wealth of international experience and will be looking to start their campaign with a bang.

Meanwhile, Velocity's fortunes in the tournament will largely be dependant on captain, Mithali Raj, and their opening combination with the bat.

Women's IPL 2020: Supernovas vs Velocity, Live Streaming Details

TV - Star Sports Network

Live Streaming - Disney + Hotstar VIP