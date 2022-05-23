Women's T20 Challenge, 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After missing out last year due to COVID-19, the Women's T20 Challenge 2022, hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will return for its fourth edition. Three teams - Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity - will compete for the title.

Smriti Mandhana will lead the Trailblazers while Harmanpreet Kaur will take care of captaincy duties for the Supernovas. Deepti Sharma will be the new skipper for Velocity in Mithali Raj’s absence. Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia and Sneh Rana will be their respective deputies.

Jhulan Goswami, who announced retirement from T20 cricket, will also miss this season.

All three teams will also feature a few overseas cricketers. The Supernovas have won the title twice while the Trailblazers bagged the silverware once in the history of the tournament.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host all four matches of the competition.

Women's T20 Challenge, 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 23, Monday

Trailblazers vs Supernovas, 7:30 PM.

May 24, Tuesday

Supernovas vs Velocity, 3:30 PM.

May 26, Thursday

Velocity vs Trailblazers, 7:30 PM.

May 28, Saturday

Final, 7:30 PM

Women's T20 Challenge, 2022: Live Streaming Details

Star Sports Network will telecast the tournament. Disney+Hotstar will live stream the matches for fans in India.

Women's T20 Challenge, 2022: Squads

Trailblazers

Smriti Mandhana (c), Poonam Yadav (vc), Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, SB Pokharkar.

Supernovas

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (vc), Alana King, Ayushi Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi.

Velocity

Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana (vc), Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, KP Navgire, Kathryn Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra.

