Women's T20 World Cup 2020, Australia vs Bangladesh | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch and live stream details

Can the hosts continue their winning momentum?

After losing to India in their Women's T20 World Cup 2020 opener, hosts Australia got back to winning ways with a good performance against Sri Lanka in their second group match. The Aussies will look to register their second consecutive win of the tourney when they take on Bangladesh in match number 10 of the competition.

Bangladesh, like Australia, lost their opening encounter against India. Despite falling short, Nigar Sultana Joty and Salma Khatun gave the Indian side a tough fight. They will try to better their performance and overcome the Aussie challenge in their second fixture and will look to put their first points on board.

Talking about the players to watch out for, Australia will hope that the quartet of Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry bring their A-game to the table. The hosts will have high expectations from the four players but will expect the rest of the players to make valuable contributions.

Bangladesh's bowlers did a fine job against India as they kept Harmanpreet Kaur and co. down to 142 runs in their 20 overs. The batswomen tried to take the game in the final overs but unfortunately, losing wickets at regular intervals hurt their chances of winning the game. They will look to learn from their mistakes and the onus will be on captain Salma Khatun to lead from the front.

Here is all you need to know about this match.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women match details

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Date: 27th February 2020

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Predicted XIs

Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Molly Strano, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince

Bangladesh: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana (wk), Fargana Hoque, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun (C), Nahida Akhter and Panna Ghosh.

Where to watch the matches in India?

Australia-W v Bangladesh-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for Australia-W v Bangladesh-W will be available on Hotstar.com