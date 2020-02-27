×
Women's T20 World Cup 2020, England vs Pakistan | Preview, predicted XIs, where to watch and live stream details

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 27 Feb 2020, 18:38 IST

England thumped Thailand in their last match
England thumped Thailand in their last match

After losing their tournament opener against South Africa, England Women thrashed Thailand in their second fixture of the Women's T20 World Cup. They will now go head-to-head with Pakistan, who are coming off a magnificent victory over West Indies.

The English side brought their 'A' game to the table as Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver sank Thailand despite the fact that the team lost its top two batswomen for ducks.

Heather Knight
Heather Knight

Anya Shrubsole starred with the ball later in the match to guide England to a 98-run victory.

As for Pakistan's first match, Diana Baig and Anam Amin's disciplined bowling efforts ensured that the Women in Green restricted their opponents to 124/7 in 20 overs. The duo of Javeria Khan and Bismah Maroof then batted patiently in the second innings to drive their team home comfortably.

West Indies v Pakistan - ICC Women
West Indies v Pakistan - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Pakistan will look to replicate a similar kind of performance when they meet England. While the English team has a lot of experience on its side, the Pakistani team can beat them riding on their current form.

Here is all you need to know about this match:

England Women vs Pakistan Women match details

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Date: 28 February 2020

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Predicted XIs

England: Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Glenn.

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Anam Amin, Aimen Anwer, Diana Baig

Where to watch the matches in India?

England-W v Pakistan-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for England-W v Pakistan-W will be available on Hotstar.com.

Published 27 Feb 2020, 18:38 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 England Women's Cricket Pakistan Women's Cricket Natalie Sciver Bismah Maroof
