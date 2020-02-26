×
Women's T20 World Cup 2020, India vs New Zealand | Preview, predicted XIs, where to watch and live stream details

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 26 Feb 2020, 19:10 IST

India holds the top position in the group A points table
India holds the top position in the group A points table

India's numero uno spot in the group A standings will be on the line when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit take the field against New Zealand Women in their third match of the first round. The Women in Blue have overcome the challenge from Australia and Bangladesh thus far in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020.

On the other hand, New Zealand have played just one match, where they downed the islanders Sri Lanka without breaking much sweat.

India vs New Zealand promises to be a clash between equals as both teams have not lost a single match.

The Indian fans will expect the pair of Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey to continue their magnificent form with the ball. The duo has scalped 12 wickets between themselves thus far, and the Kiwis will find it extremely tough to keep them out of the contest.

Australia v India - ICC Women
Australia v India - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

NZ skipper Sophie Devine will have to lead her side from the front to ensure that the team stays toe-to-toe- with India. Expect the Women in Blue to prevail in this contest, but not before Suzie Bates and Co give them a fight.

Sophie Devine
Sophie Devine
Here is all you need to know about this match.

India Women vs New Zealand Women match details

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Date: 27th February 2020

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Predicted XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy.

New Zealand: Rachel Priest (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr.

Where to watch the matches in India?

India-W v New Zealand-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for India-W v New Zealand-W will be available on Hotstar.com.




Published 26 Feb 2020, 19:10 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team New Zealand Women Cricket Poonam Yadav Shikha Pandey
