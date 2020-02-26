×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Javeria Khan, Diana Baig help Pakistan outclass West Indies

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 26 Feb 2020, 22:20 IST

Pakistan comfortably beat West Indies in their opening game by 8 wickets and more than an over to spare
Pakistan comfortably beat West Indies in their opening game by 8 wickets and more than an over to spare

Pakistan began their 2020 Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a resounding win over West Indies. The bowlers kept it tight restricting West Indies to just 124-7 in their 20 overs and in reply chased down the target losing just two wickets and with 10 balls remaining.

Chasing just 125 to win, Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali gave Pakistan a great start. The duo added 58 runs for their first wicket. Javeria perished for 35 but she gave Pakistan a really good platform to build on. Skipper Bismah Maroof then added a half-century stand with Nida Dar to help Pakistan chase down the target in the 19th over.

Earlier, West Indies opted to bat with a view to applying pressure by putting runs on the board. However, they got off to a horrible start by losing Hayley Matthews on the very first ball of their innings. But the decision would have been overturned had she decided to review the LBW. Suddenly, West Indies were 28-3 and Pakistan were all over them. Shemaine Campbelle then joined skipper Stafanie Taylor at the crease and the duo began to consolidate West Indies' innings. They added a crucial 63 runs for the fourth wicket. However, wickets kept on tumbling again  at crucial junctures and West Indies could only manage to post 124-7 in their 20 overs.

Taylor, Campbelle stabilize West Indies ship

West Indies were in deep trouble at 28-3 and skipper Stafanie Taylor was still at the crease. Wicket-keeper Shemaine Campbelle then joined Taylor at the crease and the duo began to rotate the strike and absorb all the pressure put in by the Pakistan bowlers. They were respecting the good balls but were also putting away the bad ones. While Campbelle was the aggressor, Taylor played second fiddle extremely well. Both scored 43 runs that included 2 fours and 2 sixes each. Their partnership of 63 helped West Indies reach a position of stability after an early collapse.

Javeria Khan provides a strong start to Pakistan

Small targets can be tricky at times and thus Pakistan needed a good start from their openers. Muneea Ali and Javeria Khan provided exactly the same and did not let West Indies bowlers settle into a rhythm. Ali scored 25 off 26 balls and supported Javeria Khan ably. The latter scored 35 off 28 balls which included 6 fours.


In the end, it was Javeria's short and quick innings that helped Pakistan reach the target comfortably and thus she was adjudged the player of the match. But she was sporting enough to share the award with Diana Baig who had impressive figures of 2/19.

Advertisement

Here were her thoughts after the game -


 I am really surprised with this award, I think Diana deserved it more than me. But it was a team effort. We have worked on our running between the wickets, our fielding and that paid off today. Initially it wasn't coming onto the bat nicely, but the wicket became better to bat on eventually. I thought of taking charge early on so that the middle order batsmen could take their time. I'd like to share this award with Diana.

For live cricket scores and commentary click here

Scorecard

West Indies: 124-7 (20 overs)

Shemaine Campbelle 43(36), Stafanie Taylor 43(47); Diana Baig 2/19

Pakistan: 127-2 (18.2 overs)

Bismah Maroof 38(37), Javeria Khan 35(28); Stafanie Taylor 1/20


Published 26 Feb 2020, 22:20 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Pakistan Women's Cricket Diana Baig Javeria Khan T20
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Today
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Today
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India Women
New Zealand Women
IND-W VS NZW preview
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
Australia Women
Bangladesh Women
AUW VS BAW preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Thailand Women
SA-W VS TBA preview
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb, 01:30 PM
England Women
Pakistan Women
ENG-W VS PKW preview
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb, 05:30 AM
New Zealand Women
Bangladesh Women
NZW VS BAW preview
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb, 09:30 AM
India Women
Sri Lanka Women
IND-W VS SLW preview
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Pakistan Women
SA-W VS PKW preview
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar, 01:30 PM
England Women
West Indies Women
ENG-W VS WIW preview
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar, 05:30 AM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar, 09:30 AM
Australia Women
New Zealand Women
AUW VS NZW preview
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar, 09:30 AM
Pakistan Women
Thailand Women
PKW VS TBA preview
Match 20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 01:30 PM
West Indies Women
South Africa Women
WIW VS SA-W preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 05 Mar, 09:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 05 Mar, 01:30 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
English Domestic Other Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us