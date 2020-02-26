Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Javeria Khan, Diana Baig help Pakistan outclass West Indies

Pakistan comfortably beat West Indies in their opening game by 8 wickets and more than an over to spare

Pakistan began their 2020 Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a resounding win over West Indies. The bowlers kept it tight restricting West Indies to just 124-7 in their 20 overs and in reply chased down the target losing just two wickets and with 10 balls remaining.

Chasing just 125 to win, Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali gave Pakistan a great start. The duo added 58 runs for their first wicket. Javeria perished for 35 but she gave Pakistan a really good platform to build on. Skipper Bismah Maroof then added a half-century stand with Nida Dar to help Pakistan chase down the target in the 19th over.

Earlier, West Indies opted to bat with a view to applying pressure by putting runs on the board. However, they got off to a horrible start by losing Hayley Matthews on the very first ball of their innings. But the decision would have been overturned had she decided to review the LBW. Suddenly, West Indies were 28-3 and Pakistan were all over them. Shemaine Campbelle then joined skipper Stafanie Taylor at the crease and the duo began to consolidate West Indies' innings. They added a crucial 63 runs for the fourth wicket. However, wickets kept on tumbling again at crucial junctures and West Indies could only manage to post 124-7 in their 20 overs.

Taylor, Campbelle stabilize West Indies ship

▶️ Stafanie Taylor: 43 (47)

▶️ Shemaine Campbelle: 43 (36)



The veterans stepped up when it mattered the most, helping West Indies put up 124/7.



Will that be enough?#WIvPAK | #T20WorldCup



📝 https://t.co/bsE4Jl1CZ4 pic.twitter.com/uDLwc3sfBE — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 26, 2020

West Indies were in deep trouble at 28-3 and skipper Stafanie Taylor was still at the crease. Wicket-keeper Shemaine Campbelle then joined Taylor at the crease and the duo began to rotate the strike and absorb all the pressure put in by the Pakistan bowlers. They were respecting the good balls but were also putting away the bad ones. While Campbelle was the aggressor, Taylor played second fiddle extremely well. Both scored 43 runs that included 2 fours and 2 sixes each. Their partnership of 63 helped West Indies reach a position of stability after an early collapse.

Javeria Khan provides a strong start to Pakistan

For her brisk 35 off 28 balls, Javeria Khan is the Player of the Match 👏#WIvPAK | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/CqriybrC6n — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 26, 2020

Small targets can be tricky at times and thus Pakistan needed a good start from their openers. Muneea Ali and Javeria Khan provided exactly the same and did not let West Indies bowlers settle into a rhythm. Ali scored 25 off 26 balls and supported Javeria Khan ably. The latter scored 35 off 28 balls which included 6 fours.

▶️ 4-0-19-2

▶️ 14 dots



Diana Baig's opening spell set the tone for Pakistan's win 💪 #T20WorldCup | #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/8NKMNo8bIT — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 26, 2020

In the end, it was Javeria's short and quick innings that helped Pakistan reach the target comfortably and thus she was adjudged the player of the match. But she was sporting enough to share the award with Diana Baig who had impressive figures of 2/19.

Advertisement

Here were her thoughts after the game -

I am really surprised with this award, I think Diana deserved it more than me. But it was a team effort. We have worked on our running between the wickets, our fielding and that paid off today. Initially it wasn't coming onto the bat nicely, but the wicket became better to bat on eventually. I thought of taking charge early on so that the middle order batsmen could take their time. I'd like to share this award with Diana.

You can see just what this win means to the Pakistan team 🤩 🇵🇰 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jrlxukp9HV — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 26, 2020

For live cricket scores and commentary click here

Scorecard

West Indies: 124-7 (20 overs)

Shemaine Campbelle 43(36), Stafanie Taylor 43(47); Diana Baig 2/19

Pakistan: 127-2 (18.2 overs)

Bismah Maroof 38(37), Javeria Khan 35(28); Stafanie Taylor 1/20