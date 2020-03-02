×
Women's T20 World Cup 2020, Pakistan v Thailand | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch and live stream details

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 02 Mar 2020, 17:01 IST

Can Thailand end their campaign on a high?
Can Thailand end their campaign on a high?

The penultimate group stage match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will feature a battle between two Asian teams, Pakistan Women and Thailand Women. As both teams are out of contention for a spot in the next round, they will look to end their campaign on a high by winning this match.

Pakistan Women had kicked off their tournament on a winning note against West Indies Women. However, they could not sustain their winning momentum against South Africa Women and England Women. On the other hand, Thailand Women are making their debut in the competition. They gave West Indies Women a fight in their first match but were bulldozed by the Proteas and Heather Knight's English team in the other two games.

Talking about the key players in this contest, Nida Dar and Javeria Khan will try to improve their tournament numbers against Thailand Women because the minnows don't have much experience of playing against top class teams.

The Thai team will hope to give Pakistan Women a scare, and for that, Nannapat Koncharoenkai and Nattakan Chantam will have to play well at the top. If they provide Thailand with a good start, the chances of them taking the game to the wire will be high.

Here is all you need to know about this match.

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women match details

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Date: 3rd March 2020

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Predicted XIs

Pakistan: Muneeba AliJaveria Khan (c), Anam AminNida DarOmaima SohailIram Javed, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Sadia Iqbal, Aiman Anwar, Diana Baig

Thailand: Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornarin Tippoch (c), Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Thipatcha Puttawong.

Where to watch the matches in India?

Pakistan-W v Thailand-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for Pakistan-W v Thailand-W will be available on Hotstar.com

Published 02 Mar 2020, 17:01 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Pakistan Women's Cricket Thailand Women's Cricket Team Javeria Khan Nida Dar T20
