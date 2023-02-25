Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Best playing XI of Week 2

We're just one game away from knowing who will lift the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. After a couple of thrilling semi-finals, it all boils down to this - defending champions Australia will play hosts South Africa at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday, February 26, for the coveted trophy.

Week 2 of the Women's T20 World Cup was no short of a rollercoaster. While the semi-final lineup was decided, there were plenty of individual performances that took the world by storm and played a pivotal role in their team's respective journey.

Here, we jot out the best playing XI from the week gone by at the Women's T20 World Cup.

Openers - Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits

Amongst the heroes of South Africa's victory over England were openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits. The duo also orchestrated a tricky chase in a must-win encounter against Bangladesh to secure the Proteas' semi-final berth at the Women's T20 World Cup.

Brits has hit a purple patch, scoring a 36-ball 45 against Australia before backing it up with consecutive half-centuries, with her fielding in the semifinal a sight to behold.

Wolvaardt struggled against the Aussies but has carved out two fifties of her own thereafter and will look to make it three in a row when she takes the field for the summit clash.

Middle-order - Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Amy Jones (wk), Marizanne Kapp, and Ashleigh Gardner

Amelie Kerr turned in a stellar all-round performance against Sri Lanka with a fluent 48-ball 66 and two scalps with her leg spin. It orchestrated a thumping victory for New Zealand although they couldn't progress further at the Women's T20 World Cup.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt was at her supreme best with two sensational half-centuries against India and Pakistan. While she rescued England out of trouble against the former, she blazed away to an unbeaten 81 off 40 deliveries against Pakistan while also picking up a wicket. She looked set for another masterclass against South Africa but once she got out for 40 off 34, it all came apart for her side.

Amy Jones made a couple of unassuming, yet critical contributions against India and Pakistan with scores of 40 and 47 at a healthy strike rate. While she didn't turn up in the semi-finals, she was one of the better finishers in the second week of the Women's T20 World Cup and will don the wicketkeeper's gloves in this playing XI.

Marizanne Kapp and Ashleigh Gardner round off the middle order while also assuming the role of the side's premier all-rounders. Kapp bagged four wickets across the two games against Australia and Bangladesh and while she went wicketless against England, her unbeaten 27 saw her team post a solid total that they successfully defended.

Gardner played second fiddle to Tahlia McGrath with an unbeaten 28 against South Africa before her 18-ball 31 played a big role in powering the Aussies to a par-plus total in the semi-final against India. She bagged three wickets across the two games and also sent down a successful final over to pave the way for Australia's berth in the Women's T20 World Cup final.

Sciver-Brunt, who happens to be England's vice-captain, will lead this playing XI.

Bowlers - Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Darcie Brown, and Renuka Thakur

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone returned five wickets in three games against India, Pakistan, and South Africa at a sub-four economy rate. While her nagging spells didn't allow the sub-continental teams to get away, her three-fer in the semi-final was instrumental in England pulling things back with the ball.

Ayabonga Khaka is arguably the most underrated seamer in the women's game today. She ended with figures of 2/21 against Bangladesh before sending down a magical three-wicket 18th over against England that secured South Africa's spot in the Women's T20 World Cup final.

Darcie Brown has fared better with each passing game, with returns of 1/20 and 2/18 against South Africa and India, respectively. She will lead the pace attack in this playing XI alongside India's Renuka Thakur, who may have endured a forgettable semi-final, but sent down one of the spells of the tournament en route to a five-wicket haul versus England.

Best playing XI from Week 2 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Amy Jones (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Darcie Brown and Renuka Thakur.

What do you make of this playing XI from Week 2 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know in the comments section below!

Also read: 2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by India in their loss to Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final

Poll : Which team will lift the Women's T20 World Cup aloft on Sunday? Australia South Africa 0 votes