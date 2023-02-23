A blockbuster of a clash awaits as Team India and Australia go head-to-head in the semifinal of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Newlands, Cape Town, on Thursday (February 23).

Australia have been invincible in the competition, winning all four games. Meanwhile, India have recorded three wins in four games, with their only defeat coming against England.

The semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 are here



The final 4️⃣ of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 are here

Defending champions Australia will start as the favourites, but India have beaten the Aussies seven times in T20Is, which will give them a lot of confidence heading into the semifinal.

The highly anticipated fixture also offers both teams a chance to shatter some records. On that note, let's take a look at the top three records that could be broken in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinal between India and Australia.

#3 Meg Lanning could become first Australian player to reach 1000 runs at Women's T20 World Cup

Australia vs Bangladesh - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Australian captain Meg Lanning has been a great contributor to her nation since her debut in 2010. With 3346 T20I runs, she's the second-highest run-getter in T20I history behind Suzie Bates (3820).

On Thursday, she will have a remarkable opportunity to make a significant personal record to her name. If she manages at least 67 runs against India, she will reach 1000 runs in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup games.

No Aussie female player has ever reached the four-mark figure in the prestigious competition. New Zealand's Bates (1066 runs) remains the only player to score more than a thousand runs in the Women's T20 World Cup.

#2 Smriti Mandhana needs 28 runs to become highest run-getter in Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Star batter Indian batter Smriti Mandhana has been in ominous form in the tournament. The left-handed opener, who missed the Pakistan clash, has garnered 149 runs across three innings, including a match-winning 87 against Ireland.

If Mandhana scores at least 28 runs in the semifinals, she will overtake Nat Sciver-Brunt (176) and become the highest run-getter in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

#1 Ellyse Perry could become leading wicket-taker in Women's T20 World Cup history

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



An icon.



Five-time champions Australia begin their 2023 campaign against New Zealand on Saturday

Perhaps one of the greatest all-rounders to grace women's cricket, Ellyse Perry has featured in all eight editions of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Over the years, she has shattered a number of records and will keep an eye out to eclipse another one in the crunch tie against India. With 40 scalps in as many Women's T20 World Cup games, Perry is the highest wicket-taker for Australia and second-highest overall in the competition.

The 32-year old requires just two more wickets to surpass Anya Shubrsole's record of 41 wickets as the highest wicket-taker in Women's T20 World Cup history.

