Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India predicted playing XI against Pakistan

Team India will commence their campaign in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 with a high-octane clash against Pakistan in Cape Town on Sunday, February 12.

The Women in Blue enter the competition with high expectations. They've never won the T20 World Cup before and seem well-poised to push the favorites harder than ever before. India are on the back of a tri-series loss to South Africa, but they will take heart from their squad, which boasts talent aplenty.

Here is India's predicted playing XI against Pakistan in their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 opener.

India predicted playing XI vs Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup 2023

India Women v West Indies Women - Women's T20I Tri-Series

News filtering in from South Africa has confirmed that India will be without star opener Smriti Mandhana, who is dealing with an injured finger.

In her absence, Jemimah Rodrigues is in line to open the batting, as she has occasionally done in the recent past. Shafali Verma, fresh off leading India to an U19 World Cup win, will be expected to deliver at the top of the order alongside Jemimah.

At No. 3, Harleen Deol and Yastika Bhatia could be in a straight shootout. The former made 46 in the tri-series final against the Proteas, and while it wasn't the most fluent knock, it should be enough for her to clinch her place in the side. Yastika isn't the most attacking T20 batter either, and Harleen is an excellent fielder.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was also under an injury could heading into the contest, but she is all set to feature for the Women in Blue. The 33-year-old is one of the cornerstones of the Indian batting lineup and will be expected to contribute heavily.

The rest of India's middle order pick themselves. Deepti Sharma is arguably the side's most important player, while Richa Ghosh will add some much-needed firepower on her return after the U19 World Cup. Devika Vaidya, meanwhile, should offer some batting and leg-spin.

Renuka Singh Thakur and Shikha Pandey will form the frontline pace duo for India, with Pooja Vastrakar taking on death-bowling responsibilities while adding some beef to the lower-middle order with her power-hitting.

India could go for either Rajeshwari Gayakwad or Radha Yadav as the primary spinner in the XI, and this is a tough one to call. There isn't much to separate the two, and the fact that Gayakwad played in the tri-series finale might tilt the scales in her favor.

Team India's predicted playing XI against Pakistan: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

