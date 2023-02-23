Women's T20 World Cup 2023, India vs Australia: 3 player battles to watch out for

The stage is set for a blockbuster semifinal clash between India and Australia at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Thursday (February 23) at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.

In what is a repeat of the final from the 2020 edition and the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022, the buck stops here for the two teams as they seek to make the final of this showpiece event.

Australia topped Group 1 and are one of two unbeaten teams in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. India, on the other hand, have won three of their four matches to come second in Group 2 behind England.

A marquee clash such as this is bound to be defined by subplots aplenty. Here's a read into three key player battles that could prove to be decisive in the first semifinal of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup.

#1 Renuka Singh vs Alyssa Healy

Renuka Singh's pedigree as a top-class swing bowler with the new ball is now well-documented. If India are to make early inroads into a lethal Australian batting unit, they need their ace weapon to continue her wicket-taking spree at this Women's T20 World Cup.

More so, when you fancy Alyssa Healy marking her guard when the players stride out on Thursday. The superstar wicket-keeper batter missed the previous game against South Africa due to injury but is set to return for the semifinals.

The Women in Blue will know Healy's knack for turning up on the big occasion. Not only did she do the star turn at the semifinal and final of the 50-over World Cup last year, but she also extinguished India's dreams at the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup.

Clearly, the onus is on Renuka, who has dismissed Healy four times in T20Is, to breach her defense in the first semifinal to put the Women in Blue in front.

#2 Smriti Mandhana vs Darcie Brown

Rayhaan @Cricket_Savant Darcie Brown gets Smriti Mandhana for the sixth time in international cricket. Darcie Brown gets Smriti Mandhana for the sixth time in international cricket.

India's hopes with the bat are largely centered around Smriti Mandhana's returns and there are no two ways about it. It has been the case for a good while now and heading into the semifinals on the back of consecutive half-centuries, they need her at her very best yet again.

Australia's answer to her could be in the form of Darcie Brown. One of the fastest bowlers today in the women's game, Brown possesses a lethal bouncer and can swing the ball into the left-handed Mandhana to bring LBW into play, while also having dismissed her frequently.

Brown did well to keep Mandhana on her toes when Australia toured India for a T20I rubber in December last year. This matchup could very well determine the fate of this Women's T20 World Cup semifinal, particularly from India's point of view.

#3 Deepti Sharma vs Ashleigh Gardner

Two off-spinning all-rounders who are arguably the most valuable players in their respective sides, Deepti Sharma and Ashleigh Gardner are worth their weight in gold as white-ball cricketers.

Gardner hasn't had the opportunity to lay down a marker with the bat for Australia at this Women's T20 World Cup. However, she spent a good amount of time in the middle against South Africa and played second fiddle to Tahlia McGrath's aggressive knock.

She will be tasked with providing impetus in the middle-overs and also carrying it forward until the end. Deepti could fancy her chances though, having dismissed Gardner twice in T20Is and with the latter managing a strike rate of just 117 against the Indian offie.

The role reversal indicates Deepti holds a slight edge again, as she's yet to be dismissed by Gardner despite her strike-rate reading exactly 100.

