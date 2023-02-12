Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Predicting 3 players who could take most wickets in India vs Pakistan match

Pakistan will open their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign against last edition's runners-up India at Newlands later on Sunday (February 12). It's the first game of the mega event for the two Asian teams, and both will aim to kick off their campaign with a win.

India have played a lot of cricket in South Africa recently. They competed in a tri-series against South Africa and West Indies, where they finished runners-up. The Women in Blue also played a couple of warm-up games ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, Pakistan toured Australia before the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The Women in Green played two warm-up games after their series against Australia, where they beat Bangladesh but lost against South Africa.

The track at Newlands will likely help the slower bowlers. In the previous game on this ground, Sri Lanka's spin bowlers troubled South Africa as they defended a target of 130.

India and Pakistan have some talented bowlers in their squads. Here's a look at three players who could end with the most wickets in today's Women's T20 World Cup game.

#1 Deepti Sharma (India Women)

New Zealand vs India - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup (Image: Getty)

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has been quite impressive in recent T20I games for the Women in Blue. Speaking of her record in her last ten T20I outings, the off-spin bowler has scalped 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.63 and strike rate below 15.

Sharma was the pick of the bowlers in the last meeting bwteeen India and Pakistan. She returned figures of 3-27 in four overs, picking up the wickets of Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail and Ayesha Naseem. It should not be a surprise if she repeats that performance at Newlands.

#2 Nashra Sandhu (Pakistan Women)

Pakistan's experienced left-arm spin bowler Nashra Sandhu has done a great job for her side in T20I cricket. In her last seven outings, Sandhu has scalped 12 wickets at an economy rate of under six runs per over.

She bowled a match-winning spell of 3-30 in Pakistan's last game against India. Moreover, she also took two wickets in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up game against Bangladesh last week.

#3 Nida Dar (Pakistan Women)

Nida Dar has picked up 13 wickets in her last 10 T20Is and was the Player of the Match in the previous game between Pakistan and India. The all-rounder scored a half-century and followed up with two wickets.

Dar dismissed the dangerous Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur in that game. It will be interesting to see how she performs in bowling today at Newlands.

Will Pakistan Women record another T20I win over India Women today? Share your views in the comments box below.

Get IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score Updates at Sportskeeda on Day 3. Follow for latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes