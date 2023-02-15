Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Predicting 3 players who could take most wickets in India vs West Indies match

India will play the second game of their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign against West Indies in Cape Town today (February 15). The Women in Blue kicked off the mega-event with a historic run-chase against Pakistan Women. They will be keen to continue their winning momentum.

Meanwhile, West Indies Women have been quite poor in the T20I format of late. They have not won any of their last five matches and started their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 group stage with a defeat at the hands of England Women.

India Women will start as the favorites to win today's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match because they recorded two victories against West Indies Women in a tri-series on South African soil earlier this year.

On top of that, West Indies Women have not won a single T20I against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit since the T20 World Cup 2016.

The pitch at Newlands assists the batters and bowlers equally. In the last game on this ground, the spin bowlers had a great outing. We look at three players who could take the highest number of wickets in today's India vs. West Indies match.

#1 Deepti Sharma, India Women

Indian off-break bowler Deepti Sharma has troubled batters with her bowling skills in T20I matches. In her last 10 T20I outings, Sharma has accounted for 16 wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 7.77 and a strike rate of 13.5.

Sharma could not impress much in India's previous match against Pakistan. She returned with figures of 1/39 at Newlands. However, fans should back Sharma to produce a match-winning performance today because she has a good record against West Indies Women.

In the last game between India Women and West Indies Women, Deepti Sharma won the Player of the Match award for her match-winning spell of 3/11.

#2 Radha Yadav, India Women

Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India Women in their last outing at Newlands. Playing against Pakistan Women, the slow left-arm spinner bowled an excellent spell of 2/21 in four overs.

Yadav has scalped five wickets in her last eight T20I matches. She has put pressure on the opposition by maintaining an economy rate of 6.66. It shouldn't be a surprise if Yadav emerges as the top wicket-taker in today's Women's T20 World Cup match for India Women.

#3 Hayley Matthews, West Indies Women

West Indies Women captain Hayley Matthews has done a great job for her team in the bowling unit. The right-arm off-spin bowler has taken eight wickets in her last 10 T20I matches at an economy rate of less than seven runs per over.

Matthews will have to lead her team from the front today as they look to snap their losing streak in T20I matches against India Women.

The 24-year-old looked in good touch during the Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match against Sri Lanka Women, where she bowled a spell of 3/17. Matthews will be keen to replicate that performance today in Cape Town.

