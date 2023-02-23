Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in India vs Australia match

India Women will cross swords with Australia Women in the first semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 today. Cape Town will play host to this high-profile game.

In the previous edition of the Women's T20 World Cup, Australia Women defeated India Women in the final to be crowned champions. The Aussies then beat the Women in Blue in the final of the Commonwealth Games last year. India Women will be keen to avenge those losses today in Cape Town.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit hosted Australia Women for a five-match T20I series before their flight to South Africa. Australia Women won four of those five games, while one of the matches ended in a tie, with India Women winning the one-over eliminator.

Looking at the recent results, Australia Women will start as the favorites to win today's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match. India Women will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to record a win.

A lot will rely on the batters in this match. Since it is a high-pressure match, one big knock could prove to be the decider. Both teams have some top-quality batters in their squads. On that note, here are the three batters who could end up with the most runs in today's match.

#1 Smriti Mandhana, India Women

India Women v West Indies Women - Women's T20I Tri-Series (Image: Getty)

Smriti Mandhana has been in sublime touch since returning from injury. The India Women vice-captain smashed a half-century against England Women and followed it up with a spectacular 87-run knock against Ireland Women.

The conditions in Cape Town suit the batters, which is why fans should expect another fantastic innings from Mandhana today. Notably, she was also the Player of the Match in the only game India Women won against Australia Women during their five-match series last year.

#2 Beth Mooney, Australia Women

Beth Mooney was the top run-scorer in the five-match series between Australia Women and India Women. The Aussie batter has been in phenomenal form of late, scoring 344 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.14. Her strike rate in those 10 games has been 126.93.

Mooney did not have a great start to her Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign, but she recently scored an unbeaten 56 against Sri Lanka Women. It should not be a surprise if she scores big today in Cape Town.

#3 Alyssa Healy, Australia Women

Alyssa Healy has also been in great form for Australia Women. She has aggregated 246 runs in eight matches at an average of 41 and a strike rate of close to 130.

Healy did not have a memorable series against India Women last year, where she scored just 93 runs in four innings. However, she has been doing a good job for Australia Women in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 so far.

She has scored three half-centuries in her last four knocks. Based on her recent form, Healy will be the top pick to score the most runs for Australia Women in this match.

Poll : 0 votes