Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in India vs England match

India Women will battle against England Women in today's first match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. A double-header is in store for the fans with St. George's Park set to host rematches of the two semifinals from the mega event's last edition.

England Women will take on India Women in the afternoon match, followed by a game between Australia Women and South Africa Women. Both games have a lot of significance as far as the race to the semifinals is concerned.

The two teams have earned four points each from their first two games. India Women have defeated Pakistan Women and West Indies Women, whereas England has recorded wins over Ireland and West Indies.

It is almost certain that the winner of this clash will top the Group 2 standings. In the previous edition of the Women's T20 World Cup, India Women advanced to the final even though the semifinal against England was abandoned due to rain. The reason behind it was India Women's higher finish in the points table.

The above result highlights the importance of finishing first in the standings. Neither India nor England would want to lose this opportunity.

In such matches, bowlers have the onus of delivering the goods and winning matches for the team. Here's a list of three bowlers who could steal the show by taking the most wickets in the match at St. George's Park.

#1 Deepti Sharma

India Women's off-spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma has been one of the top match-winners for the team in T20I cricket. Speaking of her recent form, Sharma has accounted for 18 wickets in her last 10 matches at an economy rate of 7.33. Her bowling strike rate has been 12.

In India's previous Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match against West Indies, Sharma won the Player of the Match award for her spell of 3/15. It should not be a surprise if she repeats the same performance today.

#2 Sophie Ecclestone

England Women's slow left-arm spin bowler Sophie Ecclestone is currently the world no. 1 bowler in the ICC T20I Rankings. Ecclestone has troubled the opposition batters with her quality spin bowling.

The 23-year-old from Cheshire has scalped 14 wickets in her last nine T20Is, maintaining an economy rate of 5.09. She will be the bowler to watch out for from England Women's side.

#3 Charlie Dean

Another England Women's spinner who has been in fine form of late is Charlie Dean. The right-arm off-spinner has picked up 13 wickets in her last six matches at an impressive strike rate of 9.69.

Dean bowled a fantastic spell of 2/26 in England's last Women's T20 World Cup match against Ireland. If she continues her fine form, Dean could emerge as the highest wicket-taker in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match between India and England today at St. George's Park.

