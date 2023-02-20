Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in India vs Ireland match

India Women will go head-to-head with Ireland Women in their final group stage of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The match will take place at St. George's Park today.

It is an important match for India Women as a win in today's game will help them qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinals. India Women currently hold the second position in the Group 2 points table with two wins from three matches.

Meanwhile, Ireland Women have been knocked out of the tournament with a hat-trick of losses in their first three losses. The Irish team has suffered defeats against England Women, Pakistan Women and West Indies Women so far at the mega event. The Laura Delany-led outfit will be keen to end their tournament on a winning note.

The pitch at St. George's Park equally assists the batters and the bowlers. Before the match gets underway, here are the three bowlers who could end with the most wickets in this Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match.

#1 Deepti Sharma, India Women

India v Pakistan - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023 (Image: Getty)

Deepti Sharma has been one of the top wicket-takers for India Women in the last few T20I matches. Speaking of her performance in her last 10 T20I matches, the off-spin bowling all-rounder has scalped 17 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 12.7.

Sharma was a part of the Indian playing XI that played against Ireland Women back in 2018. In that match, she returned with figures of 2/15 in three overs. The all-rounder will look forward to replicating the same performance today at the St. George's Park in Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

#2 Renuka Singh Thakur, India Women

England v India - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023 (Image: Getty)

Renuka Singh Thakur bowled the best spell by an Indian in Women's T20 World Cup history in the last match against England Women. She dismissed five England Women batters and conceded only 15 runs in her four overs. That game happened at the St. George's Park as well.

The batting unit of Ireland Women is not as strong as England Women. Given how Renuka Singh Thakur performed against England Women earlier in the tournament, it should not be a surprise if she runs through the Irish batting lineup in today's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 fixture as well.

#3 Arlene Kelly, Ireland Women

Ireland Women v Australia Women - T20I Tri-Series Fixture (Image: Getty)

Medium-pace bowling all-rounder Arlene Kelly has been quite impressive for Ireland Women in the shortest format of the game. The New Zealand-born player has scalped 15 wickets in her 10 T20I matches for Ireland Women.

Kelly's economy rate has been under six runs per over, while her strike rate has been 14.53 in those games. The medium pacer has scalped three wickets in three matches of Women's T20 World Cup 2023 so far. She has never played against India Women, but looking at her recent record, she could trouble the Indian batters today.

