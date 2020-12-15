Women’s World Cup 2022: ICC announces revamped schedule

The ICC on Tuesday announced the new schedule of the Women’s World Cup 2022, with the prestigious tournament now scheduled to take place from March 4 to April 3 in New Zealand.

The Women’s World Cup was earlier slated to take place from February 6 to March 7, 2021, but was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the new Women’s World Cup 2022 schedule is not a carbon copy of the previous schedule, the essence of the tournament remains the same. The tournament will still be held across six different cities in New Zealand, with both the North and South islands getting games. A total of 31 matches will be played during the entirety of the tournament.

Everything you need to know about Women’s World Cup 2022

The Women’s World Cup curtain-raiser will see New Zealand take on a yet to be determined team at the Tauranga’s Bay Oval on March 4, 2022. The summit clash of the tournament is scheduled for April 3, with Christchurch set to host the Women’s World Cup 2022 Final under lights.

The Women’s World Cup 2022 will be the first global women’s cricket event to be played since the Women’s T20 World Cup held in Australia at the start of the year. The 2022 edition will see England enter the tournament as defending champions, with matches being played across the six cities of Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

Christchurch is set to hold the all important Women's World Cup 2020 Final

Unlike the T20 event, the Women’s World Cup 2020 will not have any pools or groups. Each of the eight competing sides will play each other once, with the top four teams progressing to the finals. Five teams, namely, New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India have already qualified for the Women’s World Cup 2022, while the remaining three participants will be decided via qualifiers.

How does Team India’s Women’s World Cup 2020 schedule look like?

After making it to the finals last time out, Team India will be looking to go one step further and win the Women’s World Cup 2022. Here’s Team India’s complete schedule for the competition: -

Complete Women’s World Cup 2022 schedule by venue revealed

Bay Oval, Tauranga

Fri 04 Mar 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier*

Sun 06 Mar 2022 Qualifier v India*

Tue 08 Mar 2022 Australia v Qualifier *

Fri 11 Mar 2022 Qualifier v South Africa*

Mon 14 Mar 2022 South Africa v England*

Wed 16 Mar 2022 England v India*

Fri 18 Mar 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier

University Oval, Dunedin

Sat 05 Mar 2022 Qualifier v South Africa

Mon 07 Mar 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier

Wed 09 Mar 2022 Qualifier v England

Seddon Park, Hamilton

Sat 05 Mar 2022 Australia v England*

Thu 10 Mar 2022 New Zealand v India*

Sat 12 Mar 2022 Qualifier v India*

Mon 14 Mar 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier

Thu 17 Mar 2022 New Zealand v South Africa*

Mon 21 Mar 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier*

Tue 22 Mar 2022 India v Qualifier*

Basin Reserve, Wellington

Sun 13 Mar 2022 New Zealand v Australia

Tue 15 Mar 2022 Australia v Qualifier

Tue 22 Mar 2022 South Africa v Australia

Thu 24 Mar 2022 South Africa v Qualifier

Fri 25 Mar 2022 Qualifier v Australia

Sun 27 Mar 2022 England v Qualifier

Wed 30 Mar 2022 Semi-Final 1

Eden Park, Auckland

Sat 19 Mar 2022 India v Australia*

Sun 20 Mar 2022 New Zealand v England

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Thu 24 Mar 2022 England v Qualifier*

Sat 26 Mar 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier

Sun 27 Mar 2022 India v South Africa*

Thu 31 Mar 2022 Semi-Final 2*

Sun 03 Apr 2022 FINAL*

*denotes day/night fixtues