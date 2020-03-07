×
Women's World T20 2020, Final: India's predicted playing XI

CricWiz
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 07 Mar 2020, 08:58 IST

India has been unbeaten in the tournament so far
India has been unbeaten in the tournament so far

The Indian women's team will face hosts Australia in the former's maiden ICC World T20 final at Melbourne on Sunday. The performance of the Indian team has been quite clinical thus far and they will fancy their chances of winning the title.

The individual performances of the players have been commendable too with Shafali Verma leading the way with the bat at the top of the order and Poonam Yadav putting up impressive performances with the ball.

With both teams looking well settled in terms of team combination, here's how India could lineup for the summit clash.

Openers 

Smriti Mandana, Shafali Verma

Shafali VermaÂ 
Shafali Verma 

Shafali Verma has been simply sensational in the tournament so far. The youngster has smashed 161 runs in 4 games at an outstanding average of 40.25 and a high-strike of 161. She will be crucial to India's chances in the finals. Verma will need more support from her senior batting partner Smriti Mandana, who has scored just 38 runs from 3 games and will be keen to step up on the big occasion. 

Middle-order 

Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy 

Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur

The Indian middle-order hasn't really clicked in the tournament. Jemimah Rodrigues has gotten off to starts in a couple of matches but hasn't been able to produce any substantial knocks with 75 runs in 4 games. Veda Krishnamurthy too hasn't had many opportunities so far but has done decently as a finisher. However, the biggest disappointment has been the form of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Kaur has managed a paltry 26 runs in 4 innings at a poor average of 6.5 and she will be key to India's fortunes against a strong Australian bowling attack.

Wicket-keeper and all-rounder 

Taniya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma

The Indian wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia has been exceptional behind the stumps. She has been used at the top on a couple of occasions and it will be interesting to see where she bats in the final. Deepti Sharma has been mighty effective for India in the tournament. While she has played some crucial knocks batting lower down the order, Deepti has been very tidy with the ball too. 

Bowlers 

Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav 

Poonam Yadav
Poonam Yadav

The experienced Shikha Pandey will be the lone seamer in the bowling attack. The 30-year-old has bowled with good control and has delivered in crunch moments. Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav will be handling the spin duties for India. Poonam, in particular, will hold the aces for India as she is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 9 wickets from four matches.

India's predicted playing XI 

Smriti Mandana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Published 07 Mar 2020, 08:58 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Australia Women Cricket Smriti Mandhana Shafali Verma
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb
AUW 189/1 (20.0 ov)
BAW 103/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 86 runs
AUW VS BAW live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
SA-W 195/3 (20.0 ov)
TBA 82/10 (19.1 ov)
South Africa Women won by 113 runs
SA-W VS TBA live score
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb
ENG-W 158/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 116/10 (19.4 ov)
England Women won by 42 runs
ENG-W VS PKW live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
NZW 91/10 (18.2 ov)
BAW 74/10 (19.5 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 17 runs
NZW VS BAW live score
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb
SLW 113/9 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 116/3 (14.4 ov)
India Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS IND-W live score
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar
SA-W 136/6 (20.0 ov)
PKW 119/5 (20.0 ov)
South Africa Women won by 17 runs
SA-W VS PKW live score
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar
ENG-W 143/5 (20.0 ov)
WIW 97/10 (17.1 ov)
England Women won by 46 runs
ENG-W VS WIW live score
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar
BAW 91/8 (20.0 ov)
SLW 92/1 (15.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Women won by 9 wickets
BAW VS SLW live score
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar
AUW 155/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 151/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 4 runs
AUW VS NZW live score
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar
TBA 150/3 (20.0 ov)
PKW
No Result
TBA VS PKW live score
Match 20 | Tue, 03 Mar
WIW
SA-W
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
WIW VS SA-W live score
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 05 Mar
IND-W
ENG-W
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 05 Mar
AUW 134/5 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 92/5 (13.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 runs (DLS Method)
AUW VS SA-W live score
Final | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
India Women
Australia Women
IND-W VS AUW preview
All Cricket Schedules →
