×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Women's World T20, India vs Australia: Where the World Cup final could be won and lost 

CricWiz
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 07 Mar 2020, 09:10 IST


Which of these ladies will be smiling on Sunday night?
Which of these ladies will be smiling on Sunday night?



We have a mouth-watering contest on our hands as two in-form teams will face each other in the final of the Women's World T20. While the Indian women's team have entered their maiden World T20 appearance with an unbeaten run, the hosts, Australia, have bounced back strongly after facing defeat in their opening game, which incidentally came against India. Both the sides look evenly-matched and it is hard to predict the winner. 

How can Australia stop Shafali Verma

Shafai Verma has been in great form
Shafai Verma has been in great form



Shafali Verma has been sensational in the tournament thus far. The 16-year-old has taken the attack to the opposition without paying attention to the reputation of the bowlers or the pressure of performing in a major ICC tournament. Verma has scored 161 runs at a brisk strike-rate and it will be interesting to see what ploy the Aussie bowlers come up with to pacify Verma as they very well know that if they do not get rid of her early, she will take the game away from them in a blink. 

Pressure on the under-performing Indian middle-order

Can Harmanpreet step up in the big final ?
Can Harmanpreet step up in the big final ?



Shafali Verma's brilliance has covered the failures of the Indian middle-order so far. While Jemimah Rodrigues hasn't been able to play any big innings, Veda Krishnamurthy has failed to spend much time at the crease. However, India's biggest concern has been the form of their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Kaur has scored just 26 runs at a poor average of 6.5 and has looked completely out of sorts. The Aussie bowlers will look to target the vulnerable-looking Indian middle-order.

The spin-quadrant vs the experienced batting line-up

Poonam Yadav bamboozled the Aussie batters in opening game of the tournament
Poonam Yadav bamboozled the Aussie batters in opening game of the tournament



The biggest battle, and possibly the one that will decide the course of the match will be between the Indian spinners and the Australian batters.

The Indian spin-quadrant of Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav have been extremely effective. In the final, they will be up against probably the best batting side of the tournament. Beth Mooney has been in amazing form and is the third highest run-getter of the tournament. Despite blowing hot and cold in the tournament, Alyssa Healy will be a big danger for India in the final. And then the hosts have the experienced pair of Meg Lanning, who has been in tremendous form of late, and Rachael Haynes. Can the Indian tweakers lay the spin trap around the Aussie batters? 

Published 07 Mar 2020, 09:10 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Australia Women Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur Shafali Verma T20
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb
AUW 189/1 (20.0 ov)
BAW 103/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 86 runs
AUW VS BAW live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
SA-W 195/3 (20.0 ov)
TBA 82/10 (19.1 ov)
South Africa Women won by 113 runs
SA-W VS TBA live score
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb
ENG-W 158/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 116/10 (19.4 ov)
England Women won by 42 runs
ENG-W VS PKW live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
NZW 91/10 (18.2 ov)
BAW 74/10 (19.5 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 17 runs
NZW VS BAW live score
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb
SLW 113/9 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 116/3 (14.4 ov)
India Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS IND-W live score
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar
SA-W 136/6 (20.0 ov)
PKW 119/5 (20.0 ov)
South Africa Women won by 17 runs
SA-W VS PKW live score
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar
ENG-W 143/5 (20.0 ov)
WIW 97/10 (17.1 ov)
England Women won by 46 runs
ENG-W VS WIW live score
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar
BAW 91/8 (20.0 ov)
SLW 92/1 (15.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Women won by 9 wickets
BAW VS SLW live score
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar
AUW 155/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 151/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 4 runs
AUW VS NZW live score
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar
TBA 150/3 (20.0 ov)
PKW
No Result
TBA VS PKW live score
Match 20 | Tue, 03 Mar
WIW
SA-W
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
WIW VS SA-W live score
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 05 Mar
IND-W
ENG-W
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 05 Mar
AUW 134/5 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 92/5 (13.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 runs (DLS Method)
AUW VS SA-W live score
Final | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
India Women
Australia Women
IND-W VS AUW preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us