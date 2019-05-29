×
World Cup 2019: 2 dark horse teams that could be in contention for a semifinal berth

Hariprashad RK
ANALYST
Feature
123   //    29 May 2019, 18:41 IST

West Indies v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up
West Indies v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up

Here we are, just a day away from the world's greatest cricket competition - the ICC World Cup 2019 - and the excitement is through the roof.

With the warm-up matches having come to an end, the teams now have a day off from cricket in order to make strategic decisions about their playing XI before the curtain raiser on 30th May.

Former cricketers from different countries have been busy making predictions about the probable semi-finalists of this World Cup. Though a majority of them have chosen England, India, Australia and New Zealand as the favourites, there could be a couple of surprise entrants too.

Here's a look at the two dark horses who could also be in contention for a semifinal spot:

#2 Pakistan (1992 World Cup Champions)

Though Pakistan succumbed to England in the recently held series, suffering a 4-0 drubbing, they did have one big positive: getting acclimatized to the conditions. With 6 ODI matches (including 2 warm-up matches) played in English conditions, they have had really good match practice ahead of the mega event.

Pakistan aren't particularly known for their batting firepower, which is why their consistency during this run has been eye-opening; they scored 350+ in 3 consecutive matches.

Babar Azam
Babar Azam

Each of their top 3 (Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam) has scored a ton, gaining some serious form. And though their bowling department hasn't fared too well, we can cut them some slack considering the flat pitches and the brutal form of the batsmen they have been up against.

The inclusion of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz could add some depth to the bowling attack.

Pakistan are a mercurial team, and it wouldn't be altogether shocking if they replicated their heroics from the 2017 Champions Trophy.

#1 West Indies (two-time World Champions)

The two-time World Champions from the Caribbean islands may have a good chance of making it to the semi-finals. While we have been busy praising England's batting prowess, we have overlooked the West Indies team's recent form.

West Indies have a batting unit almost as ferocious as that of England, with a string of batsmen who can thrash any bowler with their brutal power. We witnessed that again in the warm-up match when they bludgeoned the New Zealand bowlers, scoring a mammoth total of 421.

West Indies v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up
West Indies v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up

West Indies also had a great time when they hosted England in February, leveling the ODI series 2-2. Chris Gayle, their wrecker-in-chief, was in scintillating form with 424 runs in 4 innings (including 2 massive hundreds) at a Bradman-esque average of 106.

The group of Gayle, Lewis, Hope, Hetmyer, Russell and Brathwaite will be a force to reckon with as they try to become the first team to breach the 500-run mark.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket West Indies Cricket
