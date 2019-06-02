World Cup 2019: 3 bowlers who could end up being the highest wicket-taker of the tournament

Kagiso Rabada will be a key player for his side.

Taking wickets on the biggest stage in world cricket is easier said than done. Yet there are and have been great bowlers who have managed to do so with the minimum of fuss. With the surfaces in England said to be against the bowlers and with only a handful of tracks supporting spinners, pace bowling will be the forte of each team.

The games we have got until now have been a clear indicator that it is pace bowling which is going to rule the scene. The dominance has however been too much to an extent that we haven't been able to get a game which lasts more than 50 overs.

And while the domination of bowlers set to reduce with each team slowly adapting to the foreign conditions, they will hope that their strike bowlers continue with the good work and pick up as many wickets as possible in a given fixture.

With bowling attacks set to be a vital part of who has the advantage in a match, let's take a look at 3 pace bowlers who could end up as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Jasprit Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah's complex bowling action and his talent in nailing in the yorkers regardless of the conditions or the stage of the match makes him a very fearsome bowler to face. One with a very friendly outlook, Bumrah isn't one for verbal intimidation and lets the ball do all the talking. He's done a lot of stuff in very limited time and rose from being unranked to becoming the No.1 ODI bowler in just 2 years.

His brilliant death bowling skills, a huge set of variations, a calm head, and dead-right accuracy makes him a natural wicket-taker and clear contender for becoming the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

