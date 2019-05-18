World Cup 2019 : 3 opponents India might struggle against

ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy

After two months of exhilarating action in the IPL, cricketing fans around the globe will be looking forward to the World Cup, which starts from 30th May in the United Kingdom. The first match of the tournament will see the home side England taking on South Africa at the Kennington Oval in London.

India is the second-ranked team in ODI cricket and are favorites to win the tournament along with the hosts. The Men in Blue will be marching into the tournament with full enthusiasm as they'll take on South Africa on 5th June in their first encounter at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Now let's have a look at three opposing teams who have the potential to create problems for India in this World Cup.

#3 New Zealand

New Zealand's World Cup Squad (Image Courtesy - ICC/cricketworldcup.com)

India will be playing against New Zealand on 13th June at Trent Bridge. The Kiwis were the runners up of the 2015 World Cup and will look to get past the final hurdle this time. India has played against New Zealand seven times in World Cup history, out of which they have only won three times with a win percentage of 42.85.

Though India did register a 4-1 series win over them at the start of 2019 where Mohammad Shami was the Man of the Series but the Kiwis have always troubled the Indians on the big stage. It's the World Cup, the expectations will be high, conditions will be different and if Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor continue being in good form, it won't be an easy ride for Virat Kohli's men. The Kiwi pace attack has the potential to trouble any batting unit in the world and with India's weak middle order, they will fancy their chances.

1 / 3 NEXT