World Cup 2019: 4 things we learned from England's win over South Africa

England started their World Cup 2019 campaign with a bang as they prevailed over South Africa in their very first match.

The hosts have been tipped as heavy favourites. Many believe that this English side can finally do what no other side of the past has been able to - lift cricket's biggest prize, the World Cup.

Eoin Morgan and company were favourites for their group stage clash against the Proteas too. But considering the magnitude of talent residing in the South African lineup, things could have become tricky for the home side.

As it turned out, England carried on their impressive form and they defeated South Africa by 104 runs. And on that note, here is a look at some things we learned from the tournament opener:

#4 300 is still defendable

England continued their high-scoring spree with yet another 300+ total on the board. But while their final total seemed a little underwhelming, they managed to defend it comfortably.

South Africa have one of the strongest batting units in the world. But the way England bowlers bundled them out for a total of just 207 highlights the fact that 300 is still defendable.

With the evolution in the game of cricket and considering the way teams have been breaching the 400-run mark regularly, a perception has begun to emerge that 300 is not defendable anymore. But after England’s impressive win over South Africa, it is clear that chasing 300 is not a walk in the park; even with the advancements in the game, a total like that can’t be taken for granted.

The English pitches have always been known for their unpredictable nature. And this World Cup is unlikely to be any different.

