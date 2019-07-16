×
World Cup 2019: 5 fastest bowlers in the tournament

Sujith M
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
870   //    16 Jul 2019, 13:27 IST

Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup came to an end on Sunday with England crowned the champions for the first time in their history. It was a drama-filled fitting finale to a well-contested tournament and the Three Lions emerged winners by a smallest of margins.

The game ended in a tie and the super-over finished with both teams scoring 15 runs each. In the end,the hosts were declared winners, courtesy their superior boundary count. Contrary to several predictions, this World Cup produced an even contest between bat and ball.

Fast bowlers, in particular, made a huge impact and quite a few of them cranked speeds in excess of 90 mph on a consistent basis.

Bowlers like Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Wahab Riaz, Oshane Thomas, and Mohammed Shami terrorized batsmen with serious pace and bounce on lively wickets.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 fastest bowlers in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

#5 Shannon Gabriel (West Indies)

Shannon Gabriel bowled with a lot of heart but was inconsistent
Shannon Gabriel bowled with a lot of heart but was inconsistent

West Indies had a tournament to forget as they finished ninth in the points table with just two wins from nine games. Though they were unlucky on occasions, they failed to play well as a unit. There were some brilliant individual performances but as a whole, they failed at critical junctures. The West Indian squad was packed with fast bowlers and Shannon Gabriel was one of them.

Gabriel played just three games in England and two them turned out to be bad for the 31-year-old seamer as he finished with just two wickets. However, there was no shortage of pace from the tall pacer. Gabriel produced some fiery spells but was inconsistent with his line and length. His fastest ball was clocked at 150 kph in the World Cup.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mitchell Starc Jofra Archer
Fetching more content...
