World Cup 2019: 5 Fastest bowlers in the tournament so far

Sujith M FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 556 // 19 Jun 2019, 12:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England v West Indies - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

We are now just about halfway through the group stages of World Cup 2019 and as promised, the tournament has produced some exciting cricket so far. Though rain played spoilsport on quite a few occasions, there was no shortage of fun and excitement. In a format dominated by batsmen, bowlers have had a fair share of say in the tournament thus far.

Pace has made a lot of difference as bowlers have clocked speeds of over 150 kph and have terrorized batsmen with bounce and swing. Fast bowlers, in particular, have enjoyed a remarkable 2019 World Cup up until now. Right from the opening game, fast bowlers have found a lot of success with the new ball and that is a direct result of extreme pace and hitting the right lengths.

The West Indies pacers demolished Pakistan for 105 in 21.4 overs early in the tournament and New Zealand seamers dismissed Sri Lanka for 136 in 29.2 overs, two games in which the pacers made the most difference.

On that note, let us take a look at the five fastest bowlers in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 thus far.

#5 Kagiso Rabada, South Africa

South Africa v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Kagiso Rabada is one of the best fast bowlers in world cricket at the moment. He was phenomenal in the recently concluded Indian Premier League and carried on his good form to England. In four innings at the mega event, Kagiso Rabada has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.21.

The 24-year-old has consistently bowled over 145 kph and even went close to 150 kph on occasions. Though he ended up on the losing side in three out of five games, his ability to trouble the batsmen with pace and bounce has clearly been on display in the tournament so far.

1 / 3 NEXT