ICC World Cup 2019: 5 non-English batsmen who can finish as the higher run-getter of the tournament

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
607   //    18 Apr 2019, 13:38 IST

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson
Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson

At the upcoming World Cup 2019 in England, the best batsmen in the world will be hoping to leave their mark on the event.

Scoring big runs in English conditions has long been considered a litmus test for the batsmen from visiting teams, and only players with a high level of temperament and skill can survive against potent new ball bowlers in England. But since the 2015 World Cup, batting in England has become much easier as the pitches have become flatter and the boundaries shorter, which has led to many 300 plus scores.

Moreover, the ICC monitors the nature of the pitches used in the World Cup to ensure the game lasts a minimum of 90 overs, and hence there will definitely be many big totals in this edition of the World Cup.

On that note, here is a look at the top 5 foreign batsmen in English conditions since the 2015 world Cup (in no particular order), who stand a good chance of finishing as the tournament's highest run-getter this year:

#1 Shikhar Dhawan (India)

Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is one of those special players who take their game to the next level when the stakes are high. He has scored 976 runs in England with a majority of those coming in the two Champions Trophy tournaments.

In both the 2013 and 2017 editions of the Champions Trophy, Dhawan was the highest run-scorer, and India will rely heavily on him in their pursuit of a third World Cup.

Since the last World Cup, Dhawan has scored 458 runs in England at an average of 57.25. His best knock during this four-year period came against Sri Lanka at The Oval during the 2017 Champions Trophy. He shared a 138-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma and reached his century in 112 balls.

The conditions were not easy for batting and Dhawan showed adaptability and temperament to score a century. But his wonderful innings went in vain as Sri Lanka won the match with seven wickets remaining.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson Virat Kohli
