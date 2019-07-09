×
World Cup 2019: 5 reasons why New Zealand is the most preferred opponent for India in the semi-finals

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Feature
37   //    09 Jul 2019, 01:13 IST

The two captains play a huge rule in the prospects of their teams
The two captains play a huge rule in the prospects of their teams

India will meet New Zealand in the first semi-finals of World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday, the 9th July 2019. After India’s comfortable win over Sri Lanka in their last league match, South Africa finally came to the party to knock Australia out. This unexpected outcome in the last league match of the tournament ensured that Australia meets host England in the second semi-finals at Edgbaston on Thursday, the 11th July 2019.

India topped the points table with 15 points having won 7 out of the 9 matches with a washout against New Zealand.

Having reached the semi-finals of the toughest format of World Cup 2019, New Zealand cannot be taken lightly as they too are just two games away from lifting the trophy for the first time. New Zealand have reached the semi-finals for the 6th time which is a fabulous record.

By topping the points table, India secured the semi-finals at Old Trafford where they have already beaten Pakistan by 89 runs and West Indies by 125 runs. India’s only defeat in this World Cup came in the other semi-finals venue at Edgbaston. Compared to Edgbaston, the even sided dimensions of the Old Trafford venue should bring the Indian spinners into play.

Apart from the advantage the Old Trafford venue brings to India, there are some definite gains in meeting New Zealand in the semi-finals than England.

#1 In-form openers vis-a-vis out-of-form openers


Colin Munro and Martin Guptill are woefully out-of-form
Colin Munro and Martin Guptill are woefully out-of-form

Compared to the England openers, the New Zealand openers are woefully out-of-form. Their star opener Martin Guptill, who scored a double hundred in the last World Cup, failed to get going in this World Cup having scored a meagre 166 runs in 8 innings at a poor average of 24. The other opener Colin Munro managed 125 runs in 6 innings at an average of 25. Their third opener Henry Nicholls scored 8 and 0 in his two innings.

Compared to New Zealand, the England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow are in the form of their life and capable of taking the game away from their opponents in the first few overs.  Hence, India would look to break open the match against the New Zealand openers to bring in their two best batsmen Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor to the crease at the earliest.

#2 The outcome of coin toss nullified


Kohli and Williamson captained their respective countries in the semi-finals of Under 19 World Cup in 2008
Kohli and Williamson captained their respective countries in the semi-finals of Under 19 World Cup in 2008
Going into the semi-finals, the outcome of coin toss becomes crucial. Every captain would be looking forward to winning the toss and bat first in the semi-finals. However, in case of any reverse, India could still come back into the match even if they bat second against New Zealand. The same thing can’t be said against England with assurance.

With the kind of form the England batsmen are in, England is quite capable of batting India out of the game. England have successfully done that in their last two matches against India and New Zealand after electing to bat first.

Against New Zealand, India can take control over the New Zealand batsmen even if New Zealand bat first. In this tournament, New Zealand hasn’t crossed the 300 run mark even once. In fact, they have gone past 250 only once.

#3 New Zealand on a losing streak

New Zealand is coming into the semi-finals after 3 consecutive defeats against Pakistan, Australia, and England. Even their wins against Bangladesh, South Africa, and West Indies were all close ones. Their confidence must be at its lowest ebb. The tournament rules helped New Zealand to squeeze past Pakistan to the semi-finals. If one were to go by head-to-head results rather than on net run rate, it could have been an India-Pakistan semi-final.

Compared to New Zealand, England is coming off from two good wins against India and New Zealand and their confidence must be sky high. England is the least preferred opponent in the semi-finals.

#4 No home advantage for New Zealand

Compared to England, New Zealand is not enjoying any home advantage as such. In this tournament, they played only one game at Old Trafford against West Indies which they very nearly lost. They don’t enjoy the home advantage of an England team. India would rather prefer to meet a neutral opponent in a neutral venue rather than the hosts at home.

#5 Better head-to-head record against New Zealand in the recent past

Though past records count for nothing in the semi-finals of a World Cup, India would still go into the semi-finals with the conscience that they have beaten New Zealand in New Zealand by a margin of 4-1 in the last ODI series between these two countries in January’19.  

Compared to that, India’s only loss in this World Cup was suffered against England. They have lost their last ODI series against England in England in July’18 by a margin of 2-1.

To sum up, compared to England, New Zealand is a relatively easier opponent in the semi-final for India. That doesn’t mean India would roll over New Zealand to reach the finals. India will have to bring in their A game to go past New Zealand in the semi-finals. An exciting semi-final is on the cards.

