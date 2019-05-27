World Cup 2019: 5 things that the fans are excited to see at the mega event this year

Vipin Raghuwanshi

Captains from ICC World Cup 2019

The biggest Cricket party of the world is back for another edition after four years!

For Indian fans, the last four World Cups have been nothing less than roller-coaster rides. From the disappointment in 2003 to the humiliation in 2007, and from the triumph in 2011 to the regrettable miss in 2015, it has been a hell of a ride.

Aside from our individual leanings as supporters of particular teams based on geographical boundaries, there are still many things that fans are looking forward to objectively. Here is a list of 5 things that we are all excited to see during the course of World Cup 2019.

1. Pace Machines on display

Jasprit Bumrah is considered the best fast bowler at this time.

From the four horsemen of the West Indies in the 70s to Mitchell Starc last time around, pace bowlers have always been at the forefront of title-winning teams. While the fast bowling prowess of teams used to be different in each World Cup, this time, there is at least one fast bowler in each team (with exception of Afghanistan), who can turn the tournament on its head.

Jasprit Bumrah is considered the best bowler across all three formats by many experts but Kagiso Rabada might take offense to that. And if Pat Cummins can manage to remain injury free, he would be spearheading the Australian attack with Starc. England and New Zealand have worked well as a bowling unit too, and you can never discount Pakistan's bowlers on a given day.

With many teams loaded with promising pacers, this should be the most exciting World Cup in that respect. I will not be surprised if the post-tournament analysis would be about how good the fast bowlers were throughout the World Cup.

