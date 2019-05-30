×
World Cup 2019: 6 players who can break AB de Villiers’ world record 31-ball hundred

Sujith M
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.18K   //    30 May 2019, 09:34 IST

The wait is finally over. We are only hours away from the start of the biggest cricketing event, the ICC World Cup 2019. Ten teams will fight it out over the course of the next six weeks to decide the World Champions. 

With the tournament set to happen on batting friendly conditions in England, numerous batting records are set to be rewritten and one such record is AB de Villiers’ fastest ODI hundred. 

The Proteas star set the record in 2015 when he demolished the West Indies bowlers to reach the triple-digit score in just 31 deliveries. He finished with 149 off 44 balls, which included 16 sixes. Ever since, no player has even come close to breaking that record, but things could change this summer.

Not many players can dream of breaking AB de Villiers’ insane record, but there are a selected few who can better it.

On that note, let’s take a look at 6 players who can break AB de Villiers’ world record 31-ball hundred.

#6 Martin Guptill, New Zealand

The Kiwi opener is one of the most destructive batsmen in the world right now and is capable of scoring runs at a blistering pace. On his day, the 32-year-old can single-handedly win games against any bowling attack in the world.

Less than four years ago, Guptill scored a whirlwind 237* off 163 balls against West Indies in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinals. He recently scored a 35-ball hundred for Worcestershire in the Vitality T20 Blast. 

#5 Hardik Pandya, India

For those who have witnessed the Indian Premier League this season, it should not come as a surprise to see Pandya’s name on the list. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder demolished KKR bowlers on his way to a 34-ball 91 in IPL 2019.

Throughout the tournament, he matched Andre Russell in terms of strike rate. He has played some blistering knocks for India in the past and if he gets in early, he has every chance to go past ABD’s record.

Also read - World cup winners captains list

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Andre Russell AB de Villiers ICC Rankings 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads ICC World Cup All-Time Records (Previous Years)
