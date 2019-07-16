World Cup 2019: Andrew Strauss' role in England's success should not be forgotten

Aaron Gales FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 51 // 16 Jul 2019, 03:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The long term vision of Andrew Strauss was key to England's World Cup success

After England so dramatically won the first World Cup in their history in an incredible final against New Zealand, it can be easy to forget how far the team has come in just four years.

This was a side rightly ridiculed for their performances in the 2015 World Cup. They realised too late that their tournament was going to be a disaster, and despite dispensing with Alastair Cook's services as captain and appointing Eoin Morgan just before the competition, their outdated style of play was brutally exposed at the highest level.

When any team fails so dismally, what follows is a period of introspection and change. Paul Downton was disposed of and a new role, Director of England Cricket, was created with Andrew Strauss getting the job.

A gentleman as a player, there were some who wondered whether Strauss was the man to make the tough decisions necessary to change the landscape of the English game.

Strauss wasted no time in proving he had the ability to make the tough calls required. His first call was to sack Peter Moores, who was just over a year into his second spell as coach of his country.

Many believed that Jason Gillespie was a certainty to replace him but Strauss had other ideas. He wanted to turn England into world beaters in the shorter format of the game and he had only person in mind for the job: Trevor Bayliss.

Bayliss had a proven track record, at international level with Sri Lanka and in the IPL, of bringing success in the shorter formats of the game, and he was the man that Strauss identified as the ideal candidate to take them back to the top and become world champions for the first time.

He also dealt with the clamour to restore Kevin Pietersen to the England team. The pair had fallen out spectacularly when Strauss was captain of the team, which had eventually led to Pietersen being expelled from the side. After going back to county cricket, an extraordinary triple century by the maverick batsman had many clamouring for his return.

Strauss dealt with him in clinical fashion, ruling out a return for one of the greatest cricketers to ever play for England.

Advertisement

Finally, and perhaps most crucially, Strauss put his faith in Eoin Morgan as captain. Morgan, parachuted in as leader of the team in 2015, had endured a dismal World Cup like many of his colleagues.

But Strauss saw a leader in Morgan. He saw somebody who would inspire his team-mates and wanted to play the game in the right way; someone who would lead by example and take a young team, short on experience and belief, with him.

Unfortunately, due to the tragic passing of his wife, Strauss wasn't able to see the job through, passing the baton on to Ashley Giles, and selector Ed Smith, the final shrewd decision that the former skipper made before stepping down.

There were many heroes on the pitch for England on Sunday. But perhaps the biggest one was off the pitch. The quiet man who had a vision; a man who had the belief that in the right conditions and with the right mentality, England could become the best in the world.

That man was Andrew Strauss and his contribution should never be forgotten.