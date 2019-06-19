World Cup 2019, Australia vs Bangladesh: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Tamim Iqbal & Mitch Starc will go head-to-head again at the Trent Bridge

After registering a comprehensive victory in their previous encounters, Australia and Bangladesh are gearing up for an intriguing contest at Trent Bridge. The Kangaroos would be eyeing another emphatic performance to reclaim the top spot in the points table while the Bangladeshi Tigers will be hoping to cause an upset in Nottingham.

Bangladesh have been one of the most impressive sides in World Cup 2019 as they have produced some stunning performances. Their batsmen in particular has been in sparkling form, while the bowlers have been disciplined barring the game against England.

Although Australia seem to have a lot of firepower on paper, they might be posed a question or two by the Asian outfit.

Match details

Date: Thursday, 19th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Advertisement

Venue stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 252

Avg 2nd Innings score: 220

Highest Total: 481/6 (50 Ov) by ENG vs AUS

Lowest Total: 83/10 (23 Ov) by RSA vs ENG

Highest Chased: 350/3 (44 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Lowest Defended: 195/9 (50 Ov) by WI vs ENG

Head-to-head at World Cup

Total: 3

Australia: 2

Bangladesh: 0

NR: 1

Team news

Australia

- Marcus Stoinis is fit so he will likely replace Shaun Marsh.

- Nathan Coulter-Nile is expected to be back in the side at the expense of Kane Richardson.

- Jason Behrendorff might make way for Adam Zampa if the team wants to play a specialist spinner.

Bangladesh

- Liton Das will keep his place after a brilliant outing against West Indies.

- Bangladesh might opt for an extra bowler against the strong Australian batting lineup.

Squads

Australia

Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh

Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal

Key players

Australia

- David Warner

- Glenn Maxwell

- Pat Cummins

Bangladesh

- Tamim Iqbal

- Shakib Al Hasan

- Mustafizur Rahman

Probable playing XI

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khwaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman