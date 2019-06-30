World Cup 2019, Australia vs New Zealand: 4 most exciting moments of the match

Trent Boult

Australia defeated New Zealand by 86 runs at Lord's in the World Cup 2019 on Saturday. It was the team’s seventh win from eight matches.

Australia posted a good total of 243-9 and then bowled New Zealand out for 157 runs. It was a convincing win, but they started the match poorly.

They were in all sorts of trouble at 92-5, but luckily for them Alex Carey (71 runs) and Usman Khawaja (88) featured in a 107-run partnership. Their run-scoring feats propelled Australia to a par score.

Kane Williamson (40) then batted bravely, but Australia used their chances and were clinical when it mattered.

The match produced a lot of drama as well as its fair share of exciting moments. Let us look at the four most exciting moments from the match.

#4 Ferguson’s two quick wickets

Lockie Ferguson has frightening pace as well as extra bounce up his sleeve. He used both to his advantage in previous matches, and Saturday was no different.

The 28-year-old came on to bowl in the 10th over and took a wicket with his first ball. Ferguson produced a fiery bouncer that touched David Warner’s gloves on its way through to the wicket-keeper.

He struck again in his next over. Steve Smith hit a full-blooded pull shot straight to Martin Guptill at short fine-leg, and Guptill took a magnificent catch.

Ferguson’s two wickets gave New Zealand the perfect start with the ball. Australia were in a lot of trouble at 46-3.

#3 Boult’s hat-trick

Trent Boult became the first New Zealander to take a World Cup hat-trick. His three wickets changed the momentum of the match.

Australia were on 241-6 after 49 overs: they were aiming to score 250-plus, which would have given the side a psychological boost. Khawaja, on 88 runs, was timing the ball sweetly and looked set to accelerate.

Enter Trent Boult. New Zealand’s premier bowler took wickets off three consecutive balls to leave Australia shell-shocked.

The first of these wickets fell with four balls remaining. Khawaja waltzed across his stumps and was bowled. Then Mitchell Starc was bowled by a toe-crushing yorker. Lastly, Jason Behrendorff was adjudged LBW, which completed the hat-trick.

It was a special performance by an outstanding bowler. Boult's feat will be remembered for a long time to come.

Kane Williamson

#2 Williamson’s wicket

Williamson is one of the best batsmen in the world. He is in sensational form at the moment and averages an impressive 113.50 in the tournament.

Australia knew they had to capture his wicket early. They succeeded in doing this; Williamson scored only 40 runs before he was dismissed.

The score was on 97-2 when Williamson departed. Mitchell Starc probed outside the off-stump and found Williamson’s outside edge. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey took a safe catch, eliciting jubilation from the Australians.

The wicket was a turning point in the match. Williamson’s dismissal triggered a dramatic collapse and New Zealand slumped from 97-2 to 157 all out. The batsmen never threatened to reach the target and New Zealand lost quite badly in the end.

#1 Smith’s catch

The fielding has been excellent in general at the World Cup. We have seen fielders patrolling the ground like tigers on the hunt.

Steve Smith produced the latest bit of fielding genius. Starc was bowling at Tom Latham, with the score at 125-5. Latham pushed the ball firmly to mid-wicket and thought the ball went past Smith.

But unfortunately for him it didn't. Smith dived and caught the ball in his outstretched hand, and a bemused Latham left the field.

This superb effort lifted Australia’s morale even more. They were unstoppable from then on and romped to victory in no time.