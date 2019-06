World Cup 2019: Australia vs Pakistan, Match Preview

Pakistan will have to bat well against a potent Australian bowling attack

In Game 17 of the 2019 World Cup, Australia and Pakistan will square off at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

Australia will be itching to bounce back after suffering a painful defeat to India in their previous game while Pakistan would be hoping to register another victory after their match against Sri Lanka was washed out.

Match Details

Date: Wednesday, 12th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 214

Avg 2nd Innings score: 192

Highest Total: 373/6 (50 Ov) by IND vs SL

Lowest Total: 101/10 (40.3 Ov) by SLW vs RSAW

Highest Chased: 231/5 (41 Ov) by ZIM vs KEN

Lowest Defended: 269/10 (48.3 Ov) by AUSW vs RSAW

Team News

Australia

Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of this fixture after picking up an injury and Mitchell Marsh is expected to replace him in the starting lineup.

Pakistan

Pakistan are expected to name an unchanged lineup.

Squads

Australia

Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Pakistan

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain

Key Players

Australia

David Warner

Glenn Maxwell

Pat Cummins

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq

Babar Azam

Wahab Riaz

Probable Playing XI

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Hasnain